September Road: Carving up the championship may not be the answer

Armagh’s Caroline O’Hanlon is worth the wait, the Graham family’s unique record

Paul Fitzpatrick

Armagh’s Caroline O’Hanlon scored 5-2 in the opening half and 7-4 overall for her club. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Armagh’s Caroline O’Hanlon scored 5-2 in the opening half and 7-4 overall for her club. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Mismatches

The calls for a tiered football championship grow louder, it seems, each week, with many commentators referring to the tiered system in hurling as proof that such a format would work in the big ball game.

The latest was former Kerry footballer Mike Quirke, who noted in his Irish Examiner column this week: “Hurling has a tiered championship structure which regularly pits teams of even enough ability against each other and mismatches are a rarity.”

Is this true? Well, despite the fact that there are now five grades of adult inter-county hurling, mismatches (let’s say games decided by 10 points or more) are common. Five of the seven Lory Meager Cup (tier five) games had 10-point margins while the average gaps in the Ring and Rackard Cups was 11.3 points.

How does this compare? In the All-Ireland SFC, 27 matches were decided by double-score margins, equating to 41pc. In the bottom four tiers of hurling, that rate was actually 48pc, although it drops to 38pc for the entire hurling championships when the Liam McCarthy is included.

So, if the aim is to end mismatches outside of the elite, simply carving up the championship may not be the answer.

Hats off

Hats off to whoever decided to post a video on YouTube last week of Limerick manager John Kiely accepting a county Junior B championship cup back in 1995.

The timing could not have been better and the video has been viewed almost 10,000 times to date.

“All the junior teams, if they think they will have an easy ride from Galbally, they have something coming to them,” said then-county board official Brendan Danaher, who presciently pointed out that Kiely was “the first Galbally man to wear a Limerick jersey in Croke Park and it will be the first of many green and white jerseys that John will wear.”

True to form, Kiely’s speech was brilliant, too.

Family set

Former Cavan forward Mickey Graham took the reins in his native county having led Longford’s Mullinalaghta to two SFC titles.

The Graham family possess possibly a unique record in Breffni football circles. Mickey, the eldest, won Ulster Under-21 and senior medals with Cavan as a player and managed junior and intermediate championship winning club in the county before crossing the border to Longford.

His younger brothers Paul and Andy both won Ulster minor and Under-21 medals too, and all three have county senior medals with their club Cavan Gaels. So, the whole set resides in the household - club junior, intermediate and senior and provincial minor, U-21 and senior medals.

Ready to go

Armagh footballer and Northern Ireland netball star Caroline O’Hanlon had an eventful evening on Thursday. Running late for an Armagh Ladies SFC semi-final for her club, Carrickcruppen, against Crossmaglen, she just made it to the venue on time.

While others may have been forgiven for playing their way into the contest, O’Hanlon - who has been a familiar voice on the airwaves this summer as well - proceeded to bag 5-2 in the opening half and 7-4 in total as her side defeated Cross (who featured Jamie Clarke’s sister Alex) by 11-15 to 1-5.

Quote of the week

“@boomjayo must be getting excited. Only a few weeks more and he can tweet again” - Anthony Moyles throws a rub at Jason Sherlock.

Numbers game - 152

White flags raised by Dublin in seven SFC matches this summer for an average of 21.7.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.