At the start of the year I was really impressed by Cork’s prospects but the very first game against Tipperary created doubts for me because I was surprised at how poor they were. Part of my rationale before the championship was based on their getting to Croke Park, which I felt would suits them.

Now they’ve arrived there and it’s hard to be convinced after their sign-off in Munster. I know Clare were really up for it and that the conditions were bad and there were all sorts of excuses for what happened but it wasn’t particularly reassuring from their point of view.