Nicky English: Munster and Leinster might be closer in quality than we thought

Cork have potential to reach semi-final but defensive issues leave door open for Kilkenny

Nicky English

TJ Reid is Kilkenny’s main danger man. Who can look after him for Cork? Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

At the start of the year I was really impressed by Cork’s prospects but the very first game against Tipperary created doubts for me because I was surprised at how poor they were. Part of my rationale before the championship was based on their getting to Croke Park, which I felt would suits them.

Now they’ve arrived there and it’s hard to be convinced after their sign-off in Munster. I know Clare were really up for it and that the conditions were bad and there were all sorts of excuses for what happened but it wasn’t particularly reassuring from their point of view.

