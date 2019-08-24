Tipperary under-20s eyeing up an All-Ireland double

All-Ireland U20 hurling final: Tipperary v Cork

Throw-in: 6pm, Saturday. Venue: LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick. On TV: Live on TG4.

History repeats itself for Tipp. Nine years ago they beat Kilkenny in the senior All-Ireland final and six days later turned out for the under-21 decider against Galway. Played – to the opposition’s chagrin – in Thurles, it played out like a festival of celebration for Tipperary hurling.

This is a bit different. For a start it’s to be played in Limerick and secondly, there isn’t the same crossover from the recently crowned seniors even if the under-20s introduced, once again proved very productive off the bench.

There will however be a jubilant Tipp following in attendance,

This year’s provincial decider was tighter with an exciting conclusion that saw late goals flying. Tipperary’s narrow win was of a kind with the two cohorts’ history at under-age, which has seen hardly anything between them and a replay at minor.

If Tommy O’Connell and Seán Twomey can be reined in, Tipp have the quality throughout the field from captain Craig Morgan, Paddy Cadell and Bryan O’Mara at the back up to senior Jake Morris, whose goal won Munster.

There’s also the sense that they have kicked on with the eight-goal demolition of Wexford in the semi-final but Cork, authoritative winners over Kilkenny in the other semi, will be there or thereabouts.

TIPPERARY: Aaron Browne; Conor McCarthy, Eoghan Connolly, Craig Morgan; Niall Heffernan, Paddy Cadell, Bryan O’Mara; Ciarán Connolly, Jerome Cahill; Gearóid O’Connor, Jake Morris, Johnny Ryan; Andrew Ormond, Billy Seymour, Conor Bowe.

Subs: Eoin Collins, Michael Purcell, Robbie Quirke, Kieran Breen, Darragh Woods, Kian O’Kelly, Joe Fogarty, Sean Hayes, Cathal Bourke.

CORK: Ger Collins; Conor O’Callaghan, James Keating, Eoin Roche; Ger Millerick, Seán O’Leary-Hayes, Robert Downey; Ryan Walsh, Tommy O’Connell; Seán Twomey, Brian Roche, Daire Connery; Brian Turnbull, Shane O’Regan, Pádraig Power.

Subs: Ian Butler, Ronan Sheehan, Jamie Copps, Craig Hanifin, Declan Hanlon, Barry Murphy, Simon Kennefick, Evan Sheehan, Liam O’Shea.

Verdict: Tipperary.