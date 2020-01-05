Limerick’s early blitz sees them into Munster Hurling League final

Limerick 1-27 Clare 1-19

A scoring exhibition by David Reidy steered Limerick to their fifth Munster Hurling League final in six years after keeping hosts Clare at arm’s length in Sixmilebridge.

In front of a bumper Shannonside derby attendance of 3,312, the 2018 All-Ireland champions led from start to finish following an early eight point unanswered blitz.

The home side did finally rally to lessen the interval damage to four at 0-13 to 0-9. But now facing into the conditions, the goal a battling Clare craved eventually went Limerick’s way as Reidy pulled to the net in the 55th minute to effectively put the result beyond doubt.

Not even a spectacular late goal for Aron Shanagher was sufficient to unsettle Limerick who now face Cork for the early provincial spoils next Sunday.

LIMERICK: B Hennessy; T Condon, M Casey, A Costello; B Nash, D Morrissey, P O’Loughlin; R Connolly (0-2), R Hanley (0-1); D O’Donovan (0-1), T Morrissey (0-4), C Boylan; A Breen (0-4), D Reidy (1-12, 0-9 frees, 0-1 ‘65), D O’Connell (0-1).

Subs: J Considine (0-2) for Hanley (52 mins), D Dempsey for Boylan (54), G Mulcahy for O’Connell (55), B O’Grady for Condon (60), B Ryan for Reidy (64).

CLARE: E Quilligan; P Fitzpatrick, C Cleary, A McCarthy; M O’Malley, J Browne, S O’Halloran (0-1); T Kelly (0-1), S Golden; A Shanagher (1-1), R Taylor, D Ryan (0-2); M O’Neill (0-1), N Deasy (0-11, 0-8 frees, 0-2 ‘65), C Guilfoyle (0-1)

Subs: D McMahon for Ryan (44 mins), S McMahon for O’Neill (44), G Cooney for Taylor (54), L Corry (0-1) for O’Malley (58).

Referee: K Jordan (Tipperary).