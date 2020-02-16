Hurling games in Galway and Limerick postponed due to Storm Dennis
High winds lead to Division 1A clashes being put back to future date
Sunday’s hurling game between Galway and Tipperary at Pearse Stadium has been postponed. Photograph: Patrick Bolger/Inpho
Storm Dennis has put pad to two of Sunday afternoon’s big Allianz Hurling League Division 1A clashes with the games between Galway and Tipperary in Salthill and Limerick and Waterford at the Gaelic Grounds both postponed.
The meeting of Limerick and Waterford was due to be the showpiece game on Saturday night but was postponed until Sunday because of Storm Dennis. Limerick GAA announced a further postponement just after 10am on Sunday morning.
With Pearse Stadium’s location above Salthill, Galway’s game was always going to be in danger of being called off due to high winds, with the GAA set to announce new dates for the fixtures in the coming days.
The two postponements leave the meeting of Westmeath and Cork at Cusack Park in Mullingar as the only Division 1A game taking place on Sunday, while there are two Division 1B games with the meeting of Wexford and Kilkenny at Wexford Park, while Clare host Laois at Cusack Park in Ennis. All games throw-in at 2pm.
TG4 will show the Clare game live after the cancellation of the Galway game, with deferred coverage of the game at Wexford Park at 4pm.
SUNDAY’S GAA FIXTURE LIST
(2pm unless stated)
Allianz Hurling League Division 1A
Westmeath v Cork, Cusack Park, Mullingar
Division 1B
Clare v Laois, Cusack Park, Ennis
Wexford v Kilkenny, Wexford Park
Division 2A
Mayo v Wicklow, MacHale Park, 1pm
Division 2B
Roscommon v London, Dr Hyde Park, 1pm
Division 3A
Longford v Armagh, Pearse Park
Louth v Donegal, Darver
Monaghan v Tyrone, Castleblayney
Division 3B
Leitrim v Cavan, Páirc Sean MacDiarmada
Allianz Football League
Division 2
Laois v Cavan, O’Moore Park
Division 3
Louth v Offaly, Drogheda
Division 4
Wicklow v Sligo, Aughrim, 1pm