Airlines for America raises Dublin Airport passenger cap with US officials

Airlines for America has made representations to US government officials over the passenger cap at Dublin Airport, the Business Post reports.

The newspaper understands that the group – which represents carriers including American Airlines, JetBlue, Delta, Southwest and United – has met US officials a number of times on the issue. It has also joined a High Court action taken by Ryanair, Aer Lingus and the DAA against the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) winter slot restrictions.

It has claimed the IAA’s decision to restrict passenger numbers for operations at Dublin Airport violates the Open Skies agreement between the US and the EU.

Airport operator DAA, which is seeking a higher cap than the current annual limit of 32 million, has forecast that the issue will end up in a European court. The IAA is due to publish its final decision on slot allocation for summer 2025 at Dublin Airport shortly.

WaterWipes approach

WaterWipes, the Co Louth-based maker of plastic-free baby and facial wipes, is considering a sale after being approached by an investor, the Sunday Times reports.

The newspaper understands the company – founded in 2008 by Edward McCloskey, a member of the family behind the Boyne Valley Group – could have a price tag of at least €300 million.

“WaterWipes has been approached by an investor interested in partnering with our company. These conversations are ongoing and no decisions have been made,” a company spokesman said.

The group employs 400 people globally, adding 55 jobs so far this year. Sources told the Sunday Times that it makes earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of about €30 million.

Water warning

Uisce Éireann has warned that the State’s water infrastructure needs at least €120 billion of investment to plug gaps over the coming decades, the Business Post reports.

The semistate company said its multibillion-euro capital expenditure budget needs to double in the next five years to ensure a safe water supply and support the State’s social and economic growth.

Angela Ryan, asset strategy manager at Uisce Éireann, issued a series of stark warnings about the utility’s need for greater funding at a conference held last week by the Irish Planning Institute.

Some €60 billion is needed just to meet the “known risks” to its water and wastewater services, and to “meet growth up to 2040″, Ms Ryan said.

Kerrygold marketing

Irish dairy giant Ornua spent more than $226 million (€205.8 million) marketing its Kerrygold butter brand in North America in four years, reports the Sunday Independent.

The figure was revealed in a court order last Monday, in which a US judge struck down Ornua’s trademark infringement claims against a rival US company over the Irish firm’s Kerrygold butter brand.

Ornua brought a “trade dress” case in the US against Abbey Specialty Foods and its unsalted Tipperary butter brand, claiming the packaging was confusingly similar to Kerrygold’s.

Diagnostic company sale

Metabolomics Diagnostics, a Cork-based medical diagnostic company, has been acquired by a Nasdaq-listed biotechnology group in a deal that values it at around $1.3 million (€1.2 million), the Sunday Independent writes.

The company, which counts the former chief executive of Horizon Technology Group, Charles Garvey, as its chairman, was bought by Bray-based Trinity Biotech. The deal consisted of shares in Trinity Biotech, cash and the assumption of liabilities.

Metabolomics has developed PrePsia, a technology shown to improve the prediction of preterm pre-eclampsia risk at week 12 of pregnancy. A finding in this time frame would allow for the prescription of medication that would significantly reduce the risk of often serious health issues for mothers and their babies.