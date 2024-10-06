Sinn Féin under growing pressure over references for former colleague later convicted of child-sex offences

Sinn Féin is facing increasing pressure to answer questions around references provided for a former employee who was under police investigation, and was subsequently convicted of child sex offences.

SDLP leader Claire Hanna joined a call by DUP leader Gavin Robinson for further clarity from the party after several days of further revelations emerging.

Last month, former Sinn Féin press officer Michael McMonagle (42) from Limewood Street, Derry, admitted a series of offences, including attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

On Saturday, it emerged that Sinn Féin had known a year ago that two of its press officers had provided references for Michael McMonagle for a job with the British Heart Foundation (BHF) in 2022 after his contract with the party had been terminated.

The party moved last week to sack the two press officers, and indicated that September 25th was the first it knew of the references being provided.

But the charity said it told a senior official about the references in 2023.

On Saturday, Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill said a human resources manager had been contacted by the BHF in August 2023, but added the party’s leadership had not been made aware of this. She said this was “a serious omission” and apologised on behalf of the party for the provision of the references.

On Saturday, Mr Robinson said called for “full transparency” and said First Minister Ms O’Neill should make a statement in the Assembly and take questions.

On Sunday, Ms Hanna said there has not been a “clear chronology” from Sinn Féin.

“I think it’s fair to say that no organisation can be responsible for abusers within their midst, but what we can be responsible for is how we respond when that abuse comes to light and I don’t think that has happened in a satisfactory way,” she told BBC Northern Ireland’s Sunday Politics programme.

“We have not had any clear chronology from Sinn Féin about the things they knew and when they knew them, and crucially what they did to safeguard children, because we can’t lose sight that that is what this is about.

“It’s also important to say a reputable charity was impugned last week.

“I think it’s appropriate that they’ve had the time and the space to set out the steps that they took, which to me seem to be absolutely discharging their responsibilities.”

Ms O’Neill was questioned about the matter at a meeting of the Stormont executive committee last week.

Ms Hanna said she did not think “full questioning was even facilitated”.

“I don’t think all the questions were addressed and I think the floor of the Assembly, more and more, should be where we do business pertaining to parties, so I think that would be appropriate,” she added. – PA