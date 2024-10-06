Man (30s) in serious condition in hospital after assault on Talbot Street in Dublin city centre

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on Talbot Street in Dublin overnight which has left a man in a serious condition in hospital.

The incident occurred shortly after 1am. A man (30s) was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment. He remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

A technical examination has been carried out at the scene of the attack. Investigations in to the assault are ongoing.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward. Road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the Talbot Street area between 12.30am and 1.30am today are asked to make it available to investigating officers.

Anyone with information regarding this assault is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 6668000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any garda station.