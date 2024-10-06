Ireland pay for passing up chances as hosts Canada extend winning streak

Women’s XV 1: Canada 21 Ireland 8

There was no disgrace in losing this WXV 1 clash but perhaps a pang or two of regret for Scott Bemand’s Ireland team as they produced a gutsy performance against the world number two ranked side, who extended their winning streak to six matches. The vast majority of the home side play their club rugby in the England Premiership or in France.

Ireland head coach Bemand, speaking to RTÉ, said: “It shows where we are and where we’ve got to that we’re disappointed with the result. There was a bit of naivety where we copped two seven-pointers late in the first half but then we regroup and win the second half five-nil.

“We’re sitting here disappointed that we didn’t execute more chances, that we didn’t execute when we got into their 22. We think we’ve left some points out there. I’m immensely proud of the girls. We came here and said we want to leave respected.

“I think we’ve come some way to earning a bit more of that respect. But we quickly wanted to move through the gears and be in them games right at the death.”

Canada were worthy winners on the basis that they took three try-scoring chances to Ireland’s one and might have managed more had they been a little more patient in possession. It should be acknowledged that Ireland’s spirit and fight in defence was a factor in them not conceding more points.

A 15-minute spell before the interval was match-defining in terms of the outcome. Ireland lost props Linda Djougang and Niamh O’Dowd to yellow cards either side of a penalty try – it was 15 on 13 for 60 seconds at one point before Canada’s Alexandria Ellis was sent to the sin bin for a ruck offence – but did manage to briefly reduce the deficit through a penalty from outhalf Dannah O’Brien.

Ireland's Emily Lane is tackled during the WXV 1 game against Canada in Langley, Canada. Photograph: Travis Prior/Inpho

The visitors conceded two further tries in a three-minute spell before the interval, the first from Claire Gallagher while Ireland were still a player down, and the second when a Shoshanah Seumanutafa turnover at a ruck enabled Canadian blindside flanker Julia Omokhuale to race over from 30 metres unopposed.

Centre Alex Tessier, who struck the ball beautifully off the tee, landed both conversions to nudge the Canada into a 21-3 interval lead. That scoreboard dominance would have had a harsh look to it from an Irish perspective as they were arguably the better side for the majority of the first quarter but could not translate that pressure into points.

Both sides elected to kick for territory early on and the visitors had particular reason to be grateful to Erin King, the Irish blindside nicking a lineout and then forcing a ruck penalty to thwart mounting Canadian pressure. Ireland also had one or two lineout issues which cost them a decent platform.

Brittany Hogan made a couple of trademark bursts, while on the other side of the ball Stacey Flood’s tackle on Tessier and turnover not only snuffed out a Canadian attack but allowed O’Brien to push Ireland back into Canadian territory with a superb kick.

Djougang was binned for a deliberate knock down, O’Dowd for collapsing a maul, both close to the line. Aoife Wafer provided a brief respite from the Canadian dominance with a typical charge through defenders before she linked with captain Enya Breen. O’Brien kicked the resultant penalty as Ellis was sent to the sin bin for not rolling away.

Ireland needed the first score after the interval and got it thanks initially to another outstanding Wafer carry, in which she occupied five defenders. Dorothy Wall carried into contact before O’Brien’s inch-perfect crosskick was caught and dotted down by Eimear Considine. It was to be the final score of the match.

Ireland's Aoife Wafer comes up against Claire Gallagher of Canada. Photograph: Travis Prior/Inpho

Prop Andrea Stock made her Ireland debut off the bench and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird was summoned for a first Irish appearance following an ACL injury. A spiralling error-rate, with Ireland penalised for some maul transgressions, meant that neither side were able to sustain pressure for long enough to create and finish try-scoring opportunities.

Nicole Fowley’s right foot earned territory for Ireland but Canada had their moments too, and it took a brilliant tackle from Emily Lane to cut down Laetitia Royer and prevent the home side from increasing their lead.

Ireland will play their final game in the tournament against USA next Friday night (8.30pm Irish time).

SCORING SEQUENCE – 24 mins: penalty try, 7-0; 32: O’Brien penalty, 7-3; 33: Gallagher try, Tessier con, 14-3; 36: Omokhuale try, Tessier con, 21-3. Half-time: 21-3. 45: Considine try, 21-8.

CANADA: T Perry; F Bermudez, S Seumanutafa, A Tessier, A Corrigan; C Gallagher, J Pelletier; B Kassil, E Tuttosi, A Ellis; T Beukeboom (capt), C Holtkamp; J Omokhuale, C Crossley, G Senft

Replacements: R Wood for Crossley (32 mins-HT); L Royer for Beukeboom, F Forteza for Crossley (both HT); O Apps for Seumanutafa, J Schell for Perry (both 48); M Hunt for Kassil (50); K Paquin for Omokhuale (64); Wood for Ellis (67); S Cline for Tuttosi (72)

Yellow card: A Ellis (32 mins)

IRELAND: S Flood (Railway Union); E Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster), E Higgins (Railway Union), E Breen (Blackrock College/Munster, capt), A-L Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster); D O’Brien (Old Belvedere/Leinster), E Lane (Blackrock College); N O’Dowd (Old Belvedere/Leinster), C Moloney (Exeter Chiefs), L Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster); D Wall (Exeter Chiefs/Munster), F Tuite (Old Belvedere/Ulster); E King (Old Belvedere), A Wafer (Blackrock College/Leinster), B Hogan (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

Replacements: A Stock (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby) for Considine (27-35 mins); S McCarthy (Gloucester-Hartpury/Munster) for Tuite (27-37); N Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury) for Moloney (43); N Fowley (Galwegians/Connacht) for O’Brien, A Dalton (Old Belvedere/Leinster) for Higgins (both 49), Higgins for Flood (64-76); G Moore (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby) for Tuite, D Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere/Munster) for Wafer (both 64); McCarthy for O’Dowd (67); Stock for Djougang (72). Not used: M Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster)

Yellow cards: L Djougang (25 mins); N O’Dowd (31)

Referee: A Barrett-Theron (South Africa)