Dublin defender Peter Kelly announces retirement

The inaugural Club Footballer of the Year and Hurler of the Year announced
Dublin’s Peter Kelly has retired from intercounty hurling. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Former All Star fullback Peter Kelly has announced his retirement from the Dublin senior hurling panel.

The 29 year-old has made the decision to retire from intercounty hurling in order to focus on and extend his club career.

The Lucan Sarsfields clubman won a league title in 2011, and a Leinster title in 2013 on his way to being named at number three on that year’s All Star selection.

“For the longevity of my club career, this is the right choice for me,” Kelly posted on Twitter on Sunday.

“I have loved every minute of wearing the Dublin jersey.

“It’s been a great honour to wear the blue jersey for so many years and play alongside a great bunch of lads.

“I also want to thank Pat for the opportunity this year, and wish the team the best of luck for the year ahead.”

Kelly, who made his senior debut for Dublin 10 years ago, has struggled with injury in recent seasons. He had yet to feature this year and did not play any part in last year’s championship.

Meanwhile Corofin defender Liam Silke has been named as the inaugural Club Footballer of the Year, with Cuala centre back Sean Moran named as Club Hurler of the Year.

