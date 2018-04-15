Carrick Swans unable to fulfil championship date with Thurles

The Tipperary SHC began at the weekend and, minus Thurles Sarsfields, the four-in-a-row title holders, it felt a little like opening night without the lead actor.

Sarsfields were due to face Carrick Swans on Saturday but, according to local reports, the Swans were unable to field a team to fulfil the fixture.

That one will require some deliberations this week though 13 senior championship games in the county still went ahead over a busy weekend.

In one of three games on Saturday, the continued absence of county talisman Séamus Callanan hurt Drom-Inch who went down to Upperchurch Drombane, 0-20 to 1-13.

The main body of games took place in the county yesterday with afternoon wins for Clonoulty-Rossmore, Nenagh Eire Óg, Toomevara and Eire Óg Annacarty-Donohill.

A half dozen more games took place yesterday evening which only underlined the saturation of championship action in some counties compared to the complete lack of activity elsewhere.

The new April club window is a curate’s egg for sure and nobody is quite sure if it’s working or not. Time will tell on that score though Dublin GAA are confident they’ve got a decent handle on things.

Football championship games, in both the Senior One and Senior Two grade, took place between last Thursday and yesterday, with the amount of games throwing up any number of intriguing angles.

From Stephen Cluxton lining out at centre-back for his club, Parnells, on Friday evening to Johnny Magee the following evening insisting that the window, from his perspective as Kilmacud Crokes manager, needs some more tweaking.

“Jim [Gavin] was releasing lads to all their clubs for the period of April,” said Magee whose side overcame Ballyboden St Enda’s 3-12 to 1-11.

“But I know there are other counties who haven’t released their players to train but have allowed them to play league games.

Sensible seasons

“For me, you need two separate seasons where you define the season; play your county season and then play your club season.”

It seems a sensible decision but it won’t happen anytime soon. Cuala were in Dublin Senior Two football championship action yesterday and beat Templeogue Synge Street 1-17 to 0-8. They were, according to broadcaster Des Cahill, aided by James Power, cousin of golfer Paul Dunne who finished runner-up in the Spanish Open.

In Cork, Nemo Rangers, All-Ireland runners-up last month, returned to action on Saturday with a 1-16 to 0-5 win over Clyda Rovers.

Last year’s county finalists St Finbarr’s were in action on Friday night, beating Carrigaline, while there were three more games yesterday.

Those ended with wins for Carbery Rangers, Ballincollig and Valley Rovers. In neighbouring Kerry, Dr Crokes, for whom Tony Brosnan scored 0-5, and the Paul Geaney-inspired Dingle will meet in the senior club football championship final after wins over Austin Stacks, with Kieran Donaghy in action, and Killarney Legion respectively.

Cian Connolly’s late goal for Roscommon Gaels secured a 4-9 to 0-10 win over Western Gaels in one of four Roscommon senior football championship games yesterday. There were also wins for St Faithleachs, Strokestown and Elphin while Clann na nGael beat St Brigid’s 1-9 to 2-5 in the big game on Saturday.

There was a surprise in the Offaly senior hurling championship where champions Kilcormac-Killoughey were beaten 1-20 to 0-17 yesterday by Belmont who were 10 ahead entering the final quarter. St Rynagh’s, beaten finalists in 2017, conjured an Aidan Treacy equaliser in the 66th minute to draw 0-14 to 0-14 with Shinrone.