Gianluca Vialli and Harry Redknapp set for GAA clash

Gianluca Vialli and Harry Redknapp came across each other on five occasions as managers - their sixth meeting is set to take place in slightly different surroundings.

The two became familiar foes while managing in London - Vialli in charge of a pre-Roman Abramovich Chelsea, Redknapp across town at West Ham.

And now they are set to oversee another rivalry which has its roots in the late 1990s, as they take part in AIB’s ‘The Toughest Rivalry.’

‘The Toughest Rivalry’ will see Vialli and Redknapp take the reigns of Erin’s Isle GAA from Finglas and Castlehaven GAA in West Cork, in a repeat of the 1998 All-Ireland club semi-final between the two.

Erin’s Isle were victorious in a controversial encounter - before going on to lose to Corofin in the final on St Patrick’s Day.

Ahead of the programme, Vialli said: “I am very excited to embark on this journey with AIB. I have learned a lot during my 30 years involved in professional football as a player and manager, but I am delighted to get the opportunity to come to Ireland and learn more about GAA. I am interested in seeing what it is that makes this sport so special.”

Meanwhile Redknapp said: “I am thrilled to dive into the world of GAA. I took a trip out to London GAA training last week before arriving in Castlehaven to see what it is all about.”