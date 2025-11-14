Roscommon’s Niall Daly announces retirement from intercounty football

Roscommon GAA have announced the retirement of Niall Daly (34), after 14 years and 149 appearances for the county. The Pádraig Pearses’ club man first played for Roscommon in 2011, coming on as a replacement for Senan O’Grady in the All-Ireland qualifier defeat by Tyrone.

A talented wing back, that same year he won a Sigerson medal with UCC. With his younger brothers, Conor and Ronan, Niall Daly was on the Roscommon team that won the Connacht championship, beating Galway in the 2019 final.

He was thanked by county chair Brian Carroll and Roscommon GAA paid tribute to his career.

“A natural leader both on and off the pitch, Niall’s professionalism, commitment, and resilience earned him immense respect within the dressingroom and among supporters across the county. His contribution to Roscommon football has been immense, and he leaves behind a legacy of excellence and integrity.”

The player himself said: “A special word of thanks to my club, Pádraig Pearses, for everything they have done for me throughout the years. Thank you to the supporters across the county for the incredible encouragement and backing you have given me during my time in a Roscommon jersey.”