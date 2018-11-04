Ulster SFC: Late scoring spree sees Eoghan Rua home

Eoghan Rua Coleraine (Derry) 2-11 Castlerahan (Cavan) 0-11

Five unanswered points in the final 11 minutes of the game spirited favourites Eoghan Rua over the line in a cracking Ulster Club SFC quarter-final tie in Kingscourt.

It was the Coleraine side’s two first-half goals by inspirational team-captain Colm McGoldrick which did most to thwart a Castlerahan side who lost midfielder David Wright to a second yellow card in first-half injury time.

McGoldrick’s palmed goal on 23 minutes and a point-blank finish six minutes later left the hosts trailing 0-6 to 2-6 6 at the interval.

Things didn’t get much better initially for the chasing team when countyman Fergal Reilly was forced to retire injured seven minutes into the second half.

However, the Coleraine crew failed to unleash a killer punch and when Oisín O’Connell’s effort went over the bar off the upright in the 52nd minute, Castlerahan trailed by just just a single score, 0-11 to 2-6.

Emboldened by their extra man and powered forward my midfield maestro Niall Holly, the Oak Leafers killed the tie by reeling off five unanswered points – including a gem from half back Ciarán Mullan – to keep the script intact.

EOGHAN RUA: R McGeough; C Lagan, L McGoldrick (0-2, two frees), B Daly; C Mullan (0-1), B McGoldrick, C Lenehan; N Holly, P Daly; R Mooney (0-1), S L McGoldrick, G McWilliams (0-2, one free); D Mullan (0-1), C McGoldrick (2-1), C McGoldrick (0-2).

Subs: M McTaggart (0-1) for P Daly (38 mins); R Carey for C Lenehan (51).

CASTLERAHAN: J Leahy; S Cooney, F Reilly, E O’Connell; P Smith, C Daly, E Flanagan; D Wright, P Smith (0-1); S McSweeney (0-3), O Kiernan, C Mackey (0-2, one free); O O’Connell (0-2), R Flanagan, S Brady (0-2).

Subs: B Ennis for E Flanagan (inj, 14 mins); G Daly (0-1) for C Daly (b/c, 18); K Cosgrave for F Reilly (inj, 37); S O’Reilly for B Ennis (58); F Flanagan for O O’Connell (62).

Referee: C Branagan (Down)