Ulster SFC: Late scoring spree sees Eoghan Rua home

Colm McGoldrick’s two first-half goals had put Derry side in control against Castlerahan
Colm McGoldrick scored two first-half goals for Eoghan Rua. File photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho/Presseye

Colm McGoldrick scored two first-half goals for Eoghan Rua. File photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho/Presseye

 

Eoghan Rua Coleraine (Derry) 2-11 Castlerahan (Cavan) 0-11

Five unanswered points in the final 11 minutes of the game spirited favourites Eoghan Rua over the line in a cracking Ulster Club SFC quarter-final tie in Kingscourt.

It was the Coleraine side’s two first-half goals by inspirational team-captain Colm McGoldrick which did most to thwart a Castlerahan side who lost midfielder David Wright to a second yellow card in first-half injury time.

McGoldrick’s palmed goal on 23 minutes and a point-blank finish six minutes later left the hosts trailing 0-6 to 2-6 6 at the interval.

Things didn’t get much better initially for the chasing team when countyman Fergal Reilly was forced to retire injured seven minutes into the second half.

However, the Coleraine crew failed to unleash a killer punch and when Oisín O’Connell’s effort went over the bar off the upright in the 52nd minute, Castlerahan trailed by just just a single score, 0-11 to 2-6.

Emboldened by their extra man and powered forward my midfield maestro Niall Holly, the Oak Leafers killed the tie by reeling off five unanswered points – including a gem from half back Ciarán Mullan – to keep the script intact.

EOGHAN RUA: R McGeough; C Lagan, L McGoldrick (0-2, two frees), B Daly; C Mullan (0-1), B McGoldrick, C Lenehan; N Holly, P Daly; R Mooney (0-1), S L McGoldrick, G McWilliams (0-2, one free); D Mullan (0-1), C McGoldrick (2-1), C McGoldrick (0-2).

Subs: M McTaggart (0-1) for P Daly (38 mins); R Carey for C Lenehan (51).

CASTLERAHAN: J Leahy; S Cooney, F Reilly, E O’Connell; P Smith, C Daly, E Flanagan; D Wright, P Smith (0-1); S McSweeney (0-3), O Kiernan, C Mackey (0-2, one free); O O’Connell (0-2), R Flanagan, S Brady (0-2).

Subs: B Ennis for E Flanagan (inj, 14 mins); G Daly (0-1) for C Daly (b/c, 18); K Cosgrave for F Reilly (inj, 37); S O’Reilly for B Ennis (58); F Flanagan for O O’Connell (62).

Referee: C Branagan (Down)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.