Tipperary under-21s book All-Ireland final spot after niggly win

Tipperary 3-17 Galway 1-17

Tipperary killed off Galway’s hopes of an All-Ireland treble when they led from start to finish in a fiery under-21 semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick where three players were sent off.

The Tribesmen finished with 13 after having a man dismissed in each half, while Tipperary were reduced to 14 men 10 minutes into the second half.

But Tipperary never trailed in this contest and their ability to get goals at key stages saw them go through to meet Cork in the final.

They lost the Munster final by 13 points to the Rebels so won’t lack incentive in two and a half weeks when they meet in the All-Ireland decider.

Tipperary were on top when they had played with the breeze in the opening half and turned around lead by 2-13 to 0-9.

Brian Concannon cut Tipperary’s early lead to 0-9 to 0-7 after Jake Morris helped the Premier County get on top before they again took control and outscored Galway by 2-03 to 0-02 in the closing seven minutes of the half.

Galway’s task suffered a big blow when Concannon was sent off after an off the ball incident.

Then Mark Kehoe fired home Tipperary’s opening goal after a superb run by Ger Browne after 26 minutes, with Colin English following quickly with a point and Morris landed another free after he himself was fouled.

Concannon pulled back another point for Galway and Morris cancelled it with a free just before the Tribesmen were reduced to 14 men.

And Tipperary finished the opening half in devastating form with Morris blasting a rebound to the net after Galway goalkeeper Eanna Murphy did well to save from Kehoe.

Tipperary goalscorer Kehoe was sent off for a challenge on Galway goalkeeper Eanna Murphy after the sides twice exchanged points after the break.

Galway got back in contention when a long delivery from Jack Grealish ended up in the Tipperary net when sub Jack Canning put full-back Brian McGrath under pressure.

That cut the margin to 2-16 to 1-15 with 11 minutes left but while Tomas Monaghan, who hit three second half points, did most to lift the Tribesmen they couldn’t get close the gap.

Morris continued to impress and he pushed the gap out to four in the closing stages before Galway’s Cian Salmon was sent off after he retaliated.

Galway got the gap down to three points in stoppage time but Tipp senior Browne sealed the win with a fine goal.

Tipperary: B Hogan; E Connolly, B McGrath, K O’Dwyer; P Campion, R Byrne (0-1), D Quirke (0-1); G Browne (1-2), S Nolan; C English (0-1), J Cahill, P Feehan; J Morris (1-9, 0-6 frees), M Kehoe (1-1), C Darcy (0-2).

Subs: C Stakelum for Nolan (47 mins), P Cadell for Connolly (49 mins), D Gleeson for Darcy (54 mins), R McCormack for English (60 mins).

Galway: E Murphy; S Bannon, J Fitzpatrick, I O’Shea; F Burke, A Greaney (0-1), J Grealish (1-0); S Loftus (0-2), T Monaghan (0-3); C Fahy, P Foley, B Concannon (0-2); K Cooney, S Bleahene (0-1), E Niland (0-6, 0-6 frees).

Subs: C Salmon (0-1) for Foley (half-time), D Morrissey for O’Shea (half-time), J Coyne (0-1) for Cooney (39 mins), D Gilligan for Murphy (42 mins), J Canning for Bleahene (45 mins).

Referee: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny).