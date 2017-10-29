Simonstown stroll past Summerhill to take the Meath title

The Navan club claimed a second successive title after waiting 51 years for their first
Simonstown won their second Meath SFC title in a row. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Simonstown won their second Meath SFC title in a row. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Simonstown Gaels 2-9 Summerhill 0-7

Champions Simonstown encountered few problems as they won only their second Meath SFC title following a disappointing encounter at Pairc Tailteann on Sunday.

The north Navan club had waited 51 years to win their first title but back-to-back successes were almost assured when Sean Tobin pounced on a short kick-out from ‘Hill keeper Tony McDonnell and set up Conor Sheridan for his sides second goal on 34 minutes.

That score left Colm O’Rourke’s charges leading 2-4 to 0-4 and Summerhill never threatened that lead subsequently.

It wasn’t that the ‘Hill didn’t have chances but they squandered numerous opportunities, shooting eight second half wides. They only managed three points in that second period, two of which came courtesy of placed balls.

Captain Padraig McKeever netted to put the holders ahead for the first time on 13 minutes and they never relinquished the lead after that.

Simonstown led 1-3 to 0-4 with McKeever finishing as man of the match following his contribution of 1-4.

Simonstown Gaels: R Burlingham; S Gallagher, S Moran, N McMahon; B McGrath, B Conlon, N Kane; S O’Rourke (0-1), C Nash; S Tobin (0-1), Nicky O’Brien, M McCabe; Nathan O’Brien, C Sheridan (1-2), P McKeever (1-4, 2 fs).

Subs: Subs: J Kilcullen for Conlon (20), S Kenny 0-1) for Nicky O’Brien (38), J Lyons for Tobin (51), M Brennan for Nathan O’Brien (56).

Summerhill: T McDonnell; I Hughes, W Ryan, Ronan Ryan; P Geraghty, R Hatton, Ross Ryan; M Byrne, B Ennis (0-3, 2fs); D Larkin, B Dardis (0-1, ‘45’), K Lyons; S Dalton (0-1), C Young (0-1), D Dalton (0-1). Subs: C Gillespie for Lyons (36), K Ryan for Hughes (36), L Shaw for Geraghty (56), C Frayne for S Dalton (58).

Referee: L O’Brien.

