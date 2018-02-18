Roscommon strike late on to claim FBD title

Injury-time free from Diarmuid Murtagh completes spirited comeback over Galway
Galway’s David Wynne comes under pressure from Roscommo’s Donie Smyth at Hyde Park. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Galway’s David Wynne comes under pressure from Roscommo’s Donie Smyth at Hyde Park. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Roscommon 2-16 Galway 3-12

Roscommon snatched the FBD Connacht Football League title from under Galway’s noses with an injury-time free from Diarmuid Murtagh.

In a game of swaying fortunes, Kevin McStay’s side edged a thrilling contest, coming from two points down in the final three minutes to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Both teams fielded experimental line-ups, and it was the home side that took command early on with points from Donie Smith, Cathal Cregg and Ross Timothy.

A bad mistake by Roscommon goalkeeper James Featherston, who slipped when taking a pass off Seán McDermott, allowed Frankie Burke fire home a simple goal to propel the Tribesmen into the lead by the 18th minute.

If Galway’s first goal was a gift, their second had class written all over it as Barry McHugh’s sublime pass caught the Roscommon defence napping, and Burke was in to score his second goal of the afternoon after 26 minutes.

But Roscommon responded with a goal of their own three minutes from half time when Enda Smith collected brother Donie’s diagonal ball, which bounced over the head of Galway’s Evan Wynne. The Boyle player raced towards goal and squared possession unselfishly for Cregg to palm into the net off the underside of the crossbar.

Trailing by 2-4 to 1-6, Roscommon dominated large tracts of the second half, and Enda Smith’s 57th minute goal put them in command, leading by 2-13 to 2-9.

But Galway weren’t finished and when Galway substitute Dessie Conneely goaled to hand the initiative back to his side, further points from Eoin Finnerty and Johnny Heaney looked to have handed Kevin Walsh’s side the title.

In a welter of excitement, Roscommon clawed their way back the deficit with points from substitutes Niall Daly and Diarmuid Murtagh to restore parity before Murtagh fired over the winner after a Galway defender was harshly penalised for overcarrying.

ROSCOMMON: J Featherston; P Neilan, P Domican, S McDermott; T McKenna, R Timothy (0-1), R Daly; C Daly, E Smith (1-1); F Cregg, N Kilroy, H Walsh; D Smith (0-3, 0-1f), C Murtagh (0-4, 0-2f), C Cregg (1-4). Subs: C Compton for F Cregg (h-t), C Devaney for Walsh (h-t), N Daly (0-1) for McKenna (53), C Lennon for C Daly (61), T McKenna for Neilan (65), D Murtagh (0-2, 0-1f) for D Smith (65).

GALWAY: R Ó Beoláin; E Wynne, S Mulkerrin, D Wynne; G O’Donnell, J Duane, J Heaney (0-1); C Duggan, T Flynn (0-1); R Finnerty (0-1f), B McHugh (0-4, 0-2f), E. Finnerty (0-1); P Cunningham (0-1), S Armstrong (0-2), F Burke (2-0). Subs: D Conneely (1-0) for Burke (43), A Varley (0-1) for Cunningham (49), C D’Arcy for McHugh (65), G Bradshaw for Heaney (69).

Referee: E O’Grady (Leitrim).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.