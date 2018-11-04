Munster SFC: The Nire fire from the blocks to leave Adare adrift

The Nire (Waterford) 1-18 Adare (Limerick) 0-12

The poor record of Limerick sides in the Munster club championship continued at the Gaelic Grounds as The Nire from Waterford swept aside the back-to-back Limerick champions Adare.

The Nire will now meet St Joseph’s, Milltown Malbay, in the semi-final.

Waterford hurler Jamie Barron was on the mark for The Nire who began at a brisk pace with three points in succession. It was seven minutes before midfielder Stephen Keeley had Adare’s first point but by half-time The Nire led 1-10 to 0-4 with the other three Adare points coming from frees.

The goal came just on the stroke of half-time from Tom Barron.

Shane Walsh and Conor Gleeson shone for The Nire, scoring four points each.

THE NIRE: D Murphy (0-1, one free); D Meehan, T O’Gorman, M Moore; T Barron (1-0), J McGrath, Darren Guiry (0-3, two frees); T Guiry (0-2), C Guiry (0-1); J Barron (0-1), Dylan Guiry, S O’Meara; S Ryan (0-2, one free), C Gleeson (0-4), S Walsh (0-4).

Subs: C Mulcahy for Meehan (h/t), D Ryan for O’Meara (41 mins), C Walsh for Gleeson (50), J Mulcahy for Moore (54), K Brazil for Walsh (56), D Nugent for Dylan Guiry (59).

ADARE: B Connolly; J Fitzgerald, A O’Connor, D Connolly (0-1); O Collins, E Ryan, P Maher; S Keeley (0-1), J English; D Lyons, H Bourke (0-6, six frees), M Lyons; M Connolly, R Bourke (0-2, one free), C McCarthy.

Subs: S Doherty for McCarthy, S O’Connor (0-2) for Keeley (both h/t), E Costelloe for Fitzgerald (46 mins), R Connolly for English (51), J Hickey for Maher (59).

Referee: D Murnane (Cork).