Munster SFC: The Nire fire from the blocks to leave Adare adrift

Waterford side prove too strong for Limerick champions
Conor Gleeson of The Nire is chased down by Adare’s Oran Collins during the AIB Munster Club SFC quarter-final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Conor Gleeson of The Nire is chased down by Adare’s Oran Collins during the AIB Munster Club SFC quarter-final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

The Nire (Waterford) 1-18 Adare (Limerick) 0-12

The poor record of Limerick sides in the Munster club championship continued at the Gaelic Grounds as The Nire from Waterford swept aside the back-to-back Limerick champions Adare.

The Nire will now meet St Joseph’s, Milltown Malbay, in the semi-final.

Waterford hurler Jamie Barron was on the mark for The Nire who began at a brisk pace with three points in succession. It was seven minutes before midfielder Stephen Keeley had Adare’s first point but by half-time The Nire led 1-10 to 0-4 with the other three Adare points coming from frees.

The goal came just on the stroke of half-time from Tom Barron.

Shane Walsh and Conor Gleeson shone for The Nire, scoring four points each.

THE NIRE: D Murphy (0-1, one free); D Meehan, T O’Gorman, M Moore; T Barron (1-0), J McGrath, Darren Guiry (0-3, two frees); T Guiry (0-2), C Guiry (0-1); J Barron (0-1), Dylan Guiry, S O’Meara; S Ryan (0-2, one free), C Gleeson (0-4), S Walsh (0-4).

Subs: C Mulcahy for Meehan (h/t), D Ryan for O’Meara (41 mins), C Walsh for Gleeson (50), J Mulcahy for Moore (54), K Brazil for Walsh (56), D Nugent for Dylan Guiry (59).

ADARE: B Connolly; J Fitzgerald, A O’Connor, D Connolly (0-1); O Collins, E Ryan, P Maher; S Keeley (0-1), J English; D Lyons, H Bourke (0-6, six frees), M Lyons; M Connolly, R Bourke (0-2, one free), C McCarthy.

Subs: S Doherty for McCarthy, S O’Connor (0-2) for Keeley (both h/t), E Costelloe for Fitzgerald (46 mins), R Connolly for English (51), J Hickey for Maher (59).

Referee: D Murnane (Cork).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.