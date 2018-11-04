Ulster SFC: Gweedore hold firm against Cargin

Donegal side survive Cargin comeback to reach semi-finals
Former Donegal intercounty man Kevin Cassidy scored 1-3 for Gweedore. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Gweedore (Donegal) 3-11 Erin’s Own, Cargin (Antrim) 1-13

Donegal champions Gweedore survived a second half scare against Cargin of Antrim to secure a place in the last four of the Ulster senior club football championship at Corrigan Park in Belfast.

Leading by 10 points at the break, the Tír Conaill men were reeled in to two points at one stage by a dogged second half showing from Cargin.

Gweedore enjoyed the better of the first half and although the sides were level at 0-3 apiece after 12 minutes, by the 28th minute the Donegal side had moved into a 0-8 to 0-5 lead with Kevin Cassidy accounting for three points.

And it was the former county star who raised the game’s first green flag, palming the ball to the net just before the break. Goal number two arrived in first half injury time, almost a carbon copy of the first, this time Cian Mulligan getting the final touch.

Trailing by 2-10 to 0-6 at the break, Cargin hit the ground running after the restart. Mick McCann and Jamie Gribbin slotted over early points before sub Paul McCann fired to the net on 40 minutes.

Seamus Ó Baoill converted a 48th minute free for Gweedore but James Laverty and Tomás McCann points had just two between the sides, 2-11 to 1-12, on 55 minutes. However, Donegal nerves were settled when Carroll punched to the net a minute later.

Gweedore: C Sweeney; G McFadden, N McGee, C McFadden; N Friel, C Gillespie, S Ó Baoill (0-1, 0-1 free); D Ó Baoill, E McGee (0-1); C Mulligan (1-1), N Ó Baoill, D McBride; E Collum (0-2), K Cassidy (1-3), M Carroll (1-3). Subs: P McGee for C Gillespie (5 mins), S Carroll for D McBride (47), S Ferry for E Collum (59), G McBride for N Boyle (60), C McCafferty for G McBride (63)

Cargin: J McNabb; D McKeever, M Kane (0-1), G McCorley; T Scullion, J Crozier (0-1), J Laverty (0-1); G McCann (0-1), M McCann (0-2); J Carron, J Gribbin (0-3), C Bradley; E McGroggan (0-1), M Magill, T McCann (0-2, 0-2 frees). Subs: K Close for M Magill (30 mins), P McCann (1-1) for J Gribbin (39), O McAuley for E McGroggan (57)

Referee: P Faloon (Down)

