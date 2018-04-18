Cuala and Na Piarsaigh dominate club team of the year

It was arguably the closest All-Ireland club hurling decider of all-time – Dublin champions Cuala eventually emerging winners after a suitably epic replay last month, defeating Na Piarsaigh of Limerick.

That’s reflected in both clubs getting six players each on the AIB club hurling team of the year, a new awards scheme effectively mimicking the All Star awards for the inter-county game, and selected by a cross-section of GAA media.

Dual star Con O’Callaghan is joined by his older brother, Cian on the final 15, while goalkeeper Sean Brennan, centre back Sean Moran, midfielder Darragh O’Connell and sharpshooter David Treacy are also honoured.

Defeated finalists Na Piarsaigh have six players on the team in recognition of their own impressive exploits. Defenders Michael Casey, Alan Dempsey and Cathall King all feature, Ronan Lynch is in midfield while Adrian Breen and Kevin Downes complete the full forward line.

Ballygunner and Waterford ace Philip Mahony is recognised for his powerful contribution to their tilt at the Munster title, likewise Adrian Morrissey for his exploits with a ground breaking Liam Mellows side in Galway.

There’s another landmark achievement for Slaughtneil of Derry with Brendan Rogers selected at centre forward. It comes after they had Antóin McMullan, Chris and Kark McKaigue and Christopher Bradley named on the inaugural AIB club football team of the year.

The awards will be presented at a function in Croke Park this Saturday night, and where the AIB GAA Club Hurler of the Year will also be announced. The nominees for the prize are Na Piarsaigh defender Michael Casey, and Cuala duo Seán Moran and Con O’Callaghan.

AIB GAA CLUB PLAYER AWARDS – HURLING 2018

1 Sean Brennan (Cuala)

2 Michael Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

3 Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)

4 Alan Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

5 Cathall King (Na Piarsaigh)

6 Seán Moran (Cuala)

7 Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

8 Darragh O’Connell (Cuala)

9 Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh)

10 David Treacy (Cuala)

11 Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)

12 Adrian Morrissey (Liam Mellows)

13 Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh)

14 Kevin Downes (Na Piarsaigh)

15 Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)