Cavan set to appoint Michael Graham as new senior football manager

Cavan are poised to appoint Michael Graham as the new manager of the county’s senior football team.

The former Cavan senior player is set to be ratified by the county committee in a meeting on Monday night.

Graham has previously managed Cavan minors, and won junior & intermediate titles with Cavan club side Butlersbridge & Drumalee, as well as leading Longford’s Mullinalaghta to back-to-back senior titles in 2016 & 2017.

He replaces Mattie McGleenan, who stood down from the role in July after his side were beaten by All-Ireland finalists Tyrone in round three of the Championship qualifiers.