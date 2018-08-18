Cavan set to appoint Michael Graham as new senior football manager

Graham will replace Mattie McGleenan who stood down from the role in July
New Cavan football manager Michael Graham representing the county in 1998. Photograph: Keith Heneghan/Inpho

New Cavan football manager Michael Graham representing the county in 1998. Photograph: Keith Heneghan/Inpho

 

Cavan are poised to appoint Michael Graham as the new manager of the county’s senior football team.

The former Cavan senior player is set to be ratified by the county committee in a meeting on Monday night.

Graham has previously managed Cavan minors, and won junior & intermediate titles with Cavan club side Butlersbridge & Drumalee, as well as leading Longford’s Mullinalaghta to back-to-back senior titles in 2016 & 2017.

He replaces Mattie McGleenan, who stood down from the role in July after his side were beaten by All-Ireland finalists Tyrone in round three of the Championship qualifiers.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.