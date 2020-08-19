GAA recommends one parent or guardian attend juvenile matches

There’ll be a 40 person per team limit at club matches as GAA continue to seek clarity

The GAA has expanded on the protocols for matches behind closed doors, with a limit of 40 people per team allowed. File photograph: Inpho

The GAA has expanded on the protocols for matches behind closed doors, with a limit of 40 people per team allowed. File photograph: Inpho

 

The GAA has moved to clarify aspects of the new Government restrictions and recommend that one parent or guardian be allowed attend juvenile matches - an issue that had been causing confusion.

In a briefing to counties, association director general Tom Ryan and president John Horan have also outlined protocols for matches behind closed doors.

“While we await further clarification on the issue of parents attending juvenile games,” runs the communiqué, “we suggest that one parent or guardian may attend a game where they consider it necessary for the welfare of their own child.

“Cúl Camps and team training should continue for the moment on the basis of no more than 15 people (including coaches) in a designated area of the field.

“As ever,” concludes the statement, “the association asks units and members do their utmost to protect public health and we are very grateful for all of your efforts in this regard.”

They have also said that the GAA was seeking further clarification on a number of matters and would update units in due course but also expanded on the protocols for matches behind closed doors.

There will be a limit of 40 persons per team, to include “all players, management, coaches, ancillary backroom personnel and team officials”. These would be in addition “to essential match day personnel such as match officials (referees, linesmen, umpires), media and event officials (stewards etc.)”.

