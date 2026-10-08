Royal Navy service member accused of spying for foreign power

A serving member of the Royal Navy has been charged with a number of offences under the National Security Act, the Metropolitan police said on Thursday. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

A serving member of the Royal Navy in Britain has been charged with spying, UK police have said.

Teddy Young (24) will appear today at Westminster magistrates’ court after he was charged with obtaining protected information that could benefit an unnamed foreign power.

He was arrested at his home in Bedfordshire on October 6th after an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing London (CTPL). He had now been charged with a number of offences under the National Security Act, the Metropolitan police said on Thursday.

Commander Helen Flanagan, the head of CTPL, said: “These are very serious charges against a serving member of the armed forces. We have worked extremely closely with relevant operational colleagues within the Ministry of Defence as our investigation has progressed to ensure appropriate measures could be taken to mitigate any potential risks linked to this matter.”

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charges on Wednesday. They allege that, between November 26th 2024 and May 21st 2025, Young engaged in conduct in preparation for committing an offence of disclosing protected information.

It was also alleged that in the same time period, he obtained, copied, recorded or retained protected information, intending the conduct to benefit a foreign power.

The arrest and charges are not connected to the recent investigation into the incident at RAF Fairford. – Guardian