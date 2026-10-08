Toy retailer Smyths sees revenues top £1bn for first time at UK business

Revenues at the UK arm of the family-owned toy retailer, Smyths last year topped £1 billion for the first time.

Revenues at the UK arm of the family-owned toy retailer, Smyths last year topped £1 billion for the first time.

New accounts filed by Smyths Toys UK Ltd show that revenues increased by 7 per cent to a record £1.01 billion (€1.19 billion) in 2025 due to increased footfall to stores and new store openings.

Sale of goods accounted for £957.85 million of turnover with the balance attributed to services to group companies.

Pretax profits were 10 per cent stronger at £20.5 million (€24.1 million).

Separate accounts for the NI operation show that pretax profits there fell by 7.5 per cent to £1.42 million last year, despite a 7 per cent increase in sales to £61.07 million.

The Smyths Toys retail business stretches across Ireland, Britain, Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands and Switzerland. The Mayo group operates 127 stores in England, Scotland and Wales.

The directors for the UK unit said the £64 million increase in the company’s turnover was “primarily due to an increase in footfall in the stores and the addition of five new stores during the year”.

They said gross margins increased from 18.6 per cent to 19.1 per cent “due to the increase in sales and continued focus on cost reduction”.

The directors were pleased with the results “particularly given the current economic climate and the competitive marketplace”.

The five new stores opened last year came on top of seven new openings in 2024.

The firm’s buoyant performance saw the business paying out a dividend of £15 million.

Numbers employed by Smyths Toys UK Ltd increased by 60 from 3,563 to 3,623 as staff costs rose from £75.34 million to £78.27 million.

On future developments, directors expect further expansion in the UK market in the coming years through the opening of new stores. The company’s lease costs last year totalled £37.12 million.

The business is operated by the Smyth family from Co Mayo. The profits take account of non-cash depreciation costs of £18.32 million.

Shareholder funds at the end of December totalled £9.7 million, including accumulated profits of £6.7 million. Cash funds increased 21 per cent to £10.38 million.