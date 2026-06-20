Meath book quarter-final spot with win over Tyrone, Mayo push past Donegal

Meath's Meadhbh Byrne was top-scorer for Meath in their two-point win over Tyrone. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

Meadhbh Byrne helped herself to a haul of 1-2 at Healy Park as Meath edged out Tyrone to secure their spot at the All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship quarter-final for the sixth year in succession.

Both teams came into this Group 4 contest on the back of comprehensive defeats to Galway, but it was Tyrone who broke the deadlock in a tentative opening when Slaine McCarroll split the posts with just under five minutes gone.

The Red Hand restored their one-point lead when a Niamh O’Neill free cancelled out a similar effort by Emma Duggan at the opposite end, but Meath hit the front for the first time when Byrne and team captain Niamh Gallogly knocked over quick fire scores.

Yet Tyrone’s inside forwards O’Neill and Sorcha Gormley found the target either side of a well-worked Ciara Smyth point for the Royals, before Meath wing back Katie Bermingham and Chloe McCaffrey traded scores in what was now turning into a lively encounter.

However, it was Meath who pushed on in the closing stages of the first half with Byrne, Bermingham, Orla Finnegan and Gallogly all raising white flags in contrast to McCaffrey’s single effort for Tyrone.

This provided the Royals with a 0-9 to 0-6 interval cushion, but this buffer was reduced to the bare minimum when dead-ball specialist O’Neill registered a superb two-point free on 38 minutes.

While this left the tie delicately poised, Meath reinforced their authority when Byrne fired into the bottom left-hand corner of the net after she was picked out by raiding defender Amy Gaffney in the 40th minute.

Even though Caitlin Campbell was on hand to bag a Tyrone point, Finnegan and Duggan later found the range to leave Meath five in front moving into the closing quarter. Swapped efforts between O’Neill and industrious Royal forward Lauren Woods meant this lead remained intact with the final whistle fast approaching, but Tyrone offered themselves a lifeline when substitute Maeve Maxwell slotted home a penalty on 58 minutes.

This was as close as Darren McCann’s charges came to pulling off a major victory and whereas Meath can now embark on the knockout rounds of the Brendan Martin Cup, 2025 TG4 All-Ireland intermediate football champions Tyrone will now enter into the relegation play-offs.

Donegal's Abbie McGranaghan in action against Mayo's Aoife Staunton. Photograph: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Meanwhile in Glenfin, Mayo also booked their place in the last eight with a win over Donegal, whose status will be on the line in the promotion/relegation playoffs.

Mayo came away with a deserved six-point victory after withstanding a second-half rally that saw Donegal cut the deficit back to three points for a period having trailed 0-12 to 1-2 on 50 minutes.

Lisa Cafferky stemmed the tide for Mayo but a Susanne White goal late on again threatened to salvage matters for Donegal.

Mayo though, lifted things again and a Cafferky goal at the other end finally decided matters.

The visitors, playing with the aid of the stiff breeze inside the opening half, departed with a four-point lead at 0-8 to 1-1 at the break.

Aoife Staunton top-scored for Mayo by then with three points, while Maria Reilly, and Sinead and Lisa Cafferky also helped accumulate that midpoint haul.

Donegal’s only white flag was supplied by White but a 25th-minute goal from Abbie McGranaghan made sure they remained in contention at the changeover.

Mayo bossed the third quarter before home replacements Mia Bennett and Ulitah Boyle helped Donegal reduce arrears to just a goal with 10 to go.

In the day’s other senior ties, wins for Armagh and Kildare also saw them reach the quarter-final stages. At the Athletic Grounds, a first-minute goal from Lara Marsden proved the difference for Armagh in their Group 1 win over Waterford, ending 2-15 to 1-15, while Kildare took a 1-13 to 0-9 win over Tipperary in Clonmel in Group 2.

Saturday results:

Meath 1-12 Tyrone 1-10

Mayo 1-15 Donegal 2-6

Armagh 2-15 Waterford 1-15

Tipperary 0-9 Kildare 1-13