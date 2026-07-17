Brenda Fricker, Irish Oscar-winning actor, has died aged 81

Brenda Fricker holds up her Oscar after winning Best Supporting Actress for her role in My Left Foot March 26 at the 62nd Academy Awards. Photograph: Getty Images

Brenda Fricker, among the most respected Irish actors of her generation, has died at the age of 81, her agent has confirmed.

A busy performer on television and film, she became, in 1990, the first Irish woman to win an acting Oscar when she took the best supporting actress prize for Jim Sheridan’s My Left Foot.

By that stage she was already a familiar presence on television thanks to her role as Megan Roach on the BBC medical soap Casualty. Other key film roles included those in Omagh, A Man of No Importance and Sheridan’s The Field.

Fricker was an unmistakable Dubliner. Her mother, Bina, from Kerry, was a teacher of languages at Stratford College in Rathgar. Her father, Desmond Fricker, worked in the Department of Agriculture and as a journalist for The Irish Times.

Fricker also spent time training as a journalist with this newspaper before landing a role at the Gate Theatre, then still run by Micheál MacLiammóir. Her first film role was in a version of W Somerset Maugham’s Of Human Bondage in 1964. Television work followed on Coronation Street and Tolka Row, Ireland’s first soap opera.

[ Brenda Fricker: ‘It was real violence, and I needed protection. Where was my father? There was blood all over me’Opens in new window ]

That win for playing Christy Brown’s mother in My Left Foot was a famous moment for Ireland. She quickly landed a series of roles in the US. Fricker also performed at the Royal National Theatre in London and at the Royal Court Theatre.

Fricker was married to Barry Davis from 1979 until 1988. She was pregnant six times, but, sadly, miscarried on each occasion. “The man was amazing. Truly amazing,” she said of her ex-husband.

Over recent years, in her memoir She Died Young: A Life in Fragments, she revealed a sad early history of sexual abuse.

Fricker, who received praise for her performance in Tadhg O’Sullivan’s experimental film The Swallow last year, died as a genuinely beloved figure. “As an actor you’re not an artist, but you’re surrounded by arty people. That makes it a good place to be,” she told The Irish Times in 2025. “I still just think of it as playing games.”