FAI Cup: Shamrock Rovers overcome Cork City after extra-time

FAI Cup second round: Shamrock Rovers 4 (Razi 47, McGovern 95, 111, Kovalevskis 116) Cork City 1 (Keating 54)

Shamrock Rovers needed 120 minutes to knock the runaway First Division leaders Cork City out of the FAI Cup in a repeat of last season’s final.

Naj Razi’s wonder strike was cancelled out by a Ruairi Keating penalty before John McGovern’s scored twice in extra-time and Max Kovalevskis hit a fourth goal to keep the defending champions on course to retain the double.

Enda Stevens almost volleyed Rovers into an early lead but Conor Brann made a fine save. Stevens returned to Rovers this season after 13 years yo-yoing between the Premier League and lower rungs of English football while accumulating 26 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

One achievement that escaped the 36-year-old was an cup medal having been part of the Rovers side that lost the 2010 final to Sligo Rovers.

Stevens provided the assist for Razi’s first goal as a Hoop. The 19 year old’s talent has never been in question, but he provided a timely reminder two minutes into the second-half when Cork defenders invited him to let fly from outside the box. Brann could only watch the ball curl into the visitor’s net.

Victory tends to be a formality when Rovers take the lead in Tallaght. Not this time. Inside seven minutes, Keating buried his 10th goal of the campaign from the spot after Luke O‘Regan fouled Darragh Crowley.

After a week that saw Rovers beat Maltese outfit Floriana 5-1 to progress to the second round of Champions League qualification, Stephen Bradley shook up his team with academy graduates Razi, Kovalevskis and Cian Barrett looking sharp. Brann denied Barrett with another impressive save as Rovers sought the win in normal time.

Extra-time was barely up and running when Donal O’Connor pulled down Maleace Asamoah. Brann got a hand to John McGovern’s powerful penalty before it spun into the net.

That broke Cork’s resolve as McGovern grabbed a second and Kovalevskis made it 4-1 late on.

Meanwhile, St Patrick’s Athletic just about progressed inside 90 minutes against Wexford thanks to a late goal from Aidan Keena.

The draw for round three in live on RTÉ Radio 1 next Tuesday.

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Sobowale (Asamoah 64), Lopes (Grace 46), Stevens; Kovalevskis, Razi, Healy (O’Sullivan 76), Barrett (Brennan 77), O’Regan; Greene (Byrne 91), Noonan (McGovern 76).

Cork City: Brann; Fitzpatrick (O’Keeffe 60), Feely (Nevin 96), Kelleher, Lyons, Drinan; Murphy (Murray 104), Crowley, Bolger (Aidoo 104); Mpongo, Keating.

Referee: Robert Harvey.