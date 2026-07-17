Nicky English’s player-by-player guide to Limerick’s starting team for the All-Ireland final

1 Nickie Quaid

Age: 37

Club: Effin

Debut: v Cork, 2010

The outstanding goalkeeper of his generation. His saves were crucial in the Munster final. Sailed close to the wind in the semi-final and his presence and quarterback ability to direct traffic would have been badly missed. Man-of-the-match a couple of times, this could be his best season.

2 Seán Finn

Age: 30

Club: Bruff

Debut: v Clare, 2017

Tough run of injuries undermined his status as the best corner back in hurling but regaining his confidence and back near his best. Very powerful and reads the game extremely well. To compete, you need to be as forceful because otherwise he’ll completely disrupt you.

3. Mike Casey

Limerick-hurler-Mike Casey

Age: 30

Club: Na Piarsaigh

Debut: 2017 v Clare

An outstanding player. Looked out of favour in league when Dan Morrissey came back but brought in as a clear nod to Jason Rabbitte. Not the tallest but uses strength to disrupt under high ball. Did a crucial job off the bench on Clare’s Peter Duggan.

4 Barry Nash

Age: 29

Club: South Liberties

Debut: v Tipperary, 2016

Hurler of the Year material nearly every year. Has revolutionised corner-back play by playing as spare man or man-marking effectively as required. Converted forward, as obvious when he gets up the pitch and takes those scores off his left. Big, rangy player and an outstanding hurler.

5 Diarmuid Byrnes

Age: 32

Club: Patrickswell

Debut: v Tipperary, 2016

Back in prime form after last year’s dip when he looked fatigued. Moving really well, as could be seen from how he got back for a hook in the second half of the Munster final. Having a storming season and hitting vital scores from distance.

6 William O’Donoghue

Age: 31

Club: Na Piarsaigh

Debut: v Cork, 2018

His move to centre back has been very important in freeing Kyle Hayes to the wing – if at the expense of his presence at midfield. Sits back and holds the centre very effectively. Very good in the second half against Clare. Economical use of ball.

7 Kyle Hayes

Age: 28

Club: Kildimo-Pallaskenry

Debut: v Clare, 2017

Contributes more on the wing with the ball in front of him. Another coming back from serious injury. Clare tried to keep him out of the game by sending Cathal Malone to take him for a walk in the second half and directing puck-outs elsewhere.

8. Adam English

Age: 23

Club: Doon

Debut: 2023 v Clare

Hurls beautifully and has learned a lot, as noticeable in his cross-field ball to Aidan O’Connor for the semi-final goal. A year ago, he might have taken a shot. Able to score from distance off left and right, which is a likely factor in selection.

9 Cian Lynch

Age: 30

Club: Patrickswell

Debut: v Clare, 2015

One of the best players I have ever seen but the accumulation of injuries has dulled some of his sparkle and made him a bit nervy-looking in matches. He still came on against Clare and popped up with the vital ball for the decisive goal.

10 Gearóid Hegarty

Age: 31

Club: St Patrick’s

Debut: v Tipperary, 2016

He has been looking super-fit – even in a team with the highest fitness levels since the league. He must have run miles in the semi-final over and back and when Nickie Quaid needed a receiver, he went for him every time. Leading the Hurler of the Year rankings.

11 Aidan O’Connor

Age: 24

Club: Ballybrown

Debut: v Clare, 2024

Vital goal in the semi-final left him plenty to do, as he was being marked by David McInerney, one of the best defenders of the past 15 years. Took over the free-taking, which isn’t easy and has done well although not flawless. Very versatile.

12 Cathal O’Neill

Age: 24

Club: Crecora

Debut: v Cork, 2022

Having a good season even if not quite hitting the heights expected of someone who had to sacrifice his 20s career to go senior. Good ball winner with a big engine, quick and an excellent hurler. Decision making occasionally questionable but improving.

13 Aaron Gillane

Age: 29

Club: Patrickswell

Debut: v Clare, 2017

Working very hard and winning ball but the end product isn’t always happening. At an age when doubts can creep in and make a player nervy. No longer on the frees, which reduces the number of touches he gets, but he remains a great player.

14 Shane O’Brien

Age: 21

Club: Kilmallock

Debut: v Waterford, 2024

Doing a fair job in a system which requires two players to win and hold up ball. A young player, he is already an automatic pick. Can sometimes get caught in two minds when soloing, pulling the ball back to himself rather than letting it go.

15 Peter Casey

Age: 28

Club: Na Piarsaigh

Debut: v Clare, 2017

One of my favourite players, his injury issues have also been issues for Limerick. Classy hurler with a low centre of gravity, he is benefiting from being injury-free and makes his biggest contributions when most needed, like in the Munster final and also against Clare.

Subs

The medical team have played a big role in restoring a bench that has often been weakened by injury. It’s greatly experienced with the Morrisseys and Darragh O’Donovan, who have started and starred in All-Ireland finals. O’Donovan could be a critical introduction with his ability to scrap in the middle third.

16. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

17. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

18. Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret)

19. Matthew Fitzgerald (Monaleen)

20. Hugh Flanagan (Garryspillane)

21. Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West)

22. Darragh Langan (Monaleen)

23. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

24. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

25. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

26. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlaca)

Management

John Kiely is beginning to move into Brian Cody territory after five All-Irelands and a possible sixth this weekend. Paul Kinnerk is as influential a coach as ever was in hurling and many players have paid tribute to performance coach Caroline Currid, who returned this year. As a collective, they leave nothing to chance.