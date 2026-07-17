Joe Canning’s player-by-player guide to Galway’s starting team for the All-Ireland final

1 Darach Fahy

Age: 26

Club: Ardrahan

Debut: v Waterford, 2021

Has nailed down the jersey after a long battle with Éanna Murphy. A very laid-back character who doesn’t panic. Not fazed by pressure. Has made some great saves in this year’s championship, including the one from Shane Barrett’s shot late in the semi-final, when a goal then could have revived Cork.

2 Joshua Ryan

Age: 22

Club: Clarinbridge

Debut: v Antrim, 2025

A modern corner back: very quick, good on the ball and likes to attack. Lines out as a forward for his club but he’s the kind of player who could do a job anywhere on the field. Came back into the team for the Leinster final after an injury kept him out for a while. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he picked up Peter Casey.

3 Cillian Trayers

Age: 20

Club: Turloughmore

Debut: v Kilkenny, 2026

One of a handful of young Galway players who have had a breakthrough season. Reads the game really well and tough as nails. Could end up marking Shane O’Brien, but would be equally comfortable in the half-back line. Won a minor football All-Ireland four years ago.

4 Darren Morrissey

Age: 27

Club: Sarsfields

Debut: v Dublin, 2019

Having captained the Galway minors to an All-Ireland in 2017 he was made captain of the senior team for this season and seems to be revelling in a leadership role. Galway have a lot of flexibility in their defence and players seem to line up according to the best match-up. Aidan O’Connor might be the man for him.

5 Pádraic Mannion

Age: 33

Club: Ahascragh Fohenagh

Debut: v Dublin, 2015

A hugely experienced player, this will be his fourth All-Ireland final appearance. Exudes great calmness on the ball and a great distributor from wing back. Often looks for his brother Cathal with his passes. Mops up a lot of possession behind the half-back line. Could pick up Cathal O’Neill.

6 Daithí Burke

Age: 33

Club: Turloughmore

Debut: v Laois, 2014

A generational player for Galway and a massive leader. Everybody looks up to him. Nine times out of 10 he performs on the big day. Will often make a catch or a big play that gets the crowd going. Injured his knee in the Leinster final but managed to get through the Cork game. Has often marked Aaron Gillane over the years.

7 Ronan Glennon

Age: 27

Club: Mullagh

Debut: v Laois, 2022

Having a brilliant year and would have been my choice as man-of-the-match against Cork. The way Galway are set up they need outside shooters and Glennon has already landed eight points from wing back in this year’s championship. Could be the man to tag Gearóid Hegarty, and that might curb his attacking a little.

8 Tiernan Killeen

Age: 23

Club: Loughrea

Debut: v Westmeath, 2022

Made a big impression at centre forward on Loughrea’s run to the All-Ireland club final but has settled into the Galway team at centrefield. His work rate is through the roof and that counted for a lot in the semi-final against a centrefield pairing that didn’t look fit.

9 Gavin Lee

Age: 23

Club: Clarinbridge

Debut: v Wexford, 2022

Came out of the underage ranks with a big reputation and has started to deliver on that in a senior jersey. Played centre back last year, but centrefield is a better fit for his athleticism and his ability to take a score. Suffered with injuries earlier in the year but has really stepped up since he came back into the team. A player with huge potential.

10 Tom Monaghan

Age: 29

Club: Craughwell

Debut: v Dublin, 2017

Came off the bench in Galway’s first three championship games but has been incredible ever since and is probably Galway’s player of the year so far. Has scored 1-25 from play, which is the most of any Galway player. Galway’s running style of play really suits him.

11 Cathal Mannion

Age: 31

Club: Ahascragh-Fohenagh

Debut: v Laois, 2014

Playing in a deeper role this year, but well able to get up the field. One of the best ball strikers you will ever see and always seems to have an extra second or two on the ball. He got about 30 per cent of Galway’s scores last year, but this year they have a wide variety of scorers and they’re not depending on him in the same way.

12 Darragh Neary

Age: 21

Club: Castlegar

Debut: v Kilkenny, 2026

A big strong athletic player whose attributes are perfect for Galway’s running game. Has come up with big goals in each of Galway’s last two games, but he’ll also draw fouls and make defenders run towards their own goal. Late in the semi-final he burnt his man in front of the Cusack Stand, which will tell you how much he had left in the tank.

13 Conor Whelan

Age: 29

Club: Kinvara

Debut: v Cork, 2015

Alongside the Mannion brothers and Daithí Burke, he will be playing in his fourth final. Having a terrific season, third in Galway’s list of top scorers behind Aaron Niland and Tom Monaghan, but not under as much pressure to score as other years. Operating further out the field has given him more freedom too.

14 Jason Rabbitte

Age: 19

Club: Athenry

Debut: v Kilkenny, 2026

Tall and physical and loves the contact side of the game. Not getting as many frees as he should, which is always a problem for big men. Playing inside on his own is extremely difficult but he has made a great first of it for such a young player. Not just a ball winner but a finisher too. Really starting to fulfil his potential.

15 Aaron Niland

Age: 19

Club: Clarinbridge

Debut: v Kilkenny, 2026

Has the potential to be one of the great Galway forwards. Still has a bit of filling out to do but hugely skilful and quick, a terrific free taker and can get a goal out of nothing. Didn’t have one of his better days against Cork in the semi-final but you wouldn’t bet against him having a really good final.

Subs

In the twilight of his career Conor Cooney has been making a massive impact off the bench and the 1-1 he got the last day takes his total for the championship to 4-13. Cian Daniels, who is versatile and athletic, and John Fleming are others who can make a difference.

16. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

17. Shane Morgan (Loughrea)

18. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)

19. Cian Daniels (Tommy Larkins)

20. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan)

21. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)

22. John Fleming (Meelick Eyrecourt)

23. Seán Linnane (Turloughmore)

24. Cillian Whelan (Turloughmore)

25. Colm Molloy (Kilnadeema/Leitrim)

26. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

Management

Micheál Donoghue and his management team deserve huge credit for tearing up the script at the end of last year and coming back with a completely new game plan and a much different squad. He brought Galway to an All-Ireland final in the second year of his first stint as manager and to do it again in year two is a serious achievement.