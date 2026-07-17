Cian Lynch to start for Limerick as teams for All-Ireland hurling final announced

Limerick have made two changes from their semi-final win over Clare for Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final against Galway at Croke Park, with John Kiely naming captain Cian Lynch to start at midfield and Mike Casey coming in at full back.

Darragh O’Donovan and Dan Morrissey drop to the bench having both started in the Shannonsiders’ two-point win over the Banner a fortnight ago.

Galway manager Micheál Donoghue meanwhile has named an unchanged side from their emphatic semi-final victory over Cork.

[ Nicky English’s player-by-player guide to Limerick’s starting team for the All-Ireland finalOpens in new window ]

Lynch had been named to start in their semi-final on July 5th, but was replaced by O’Donovan before throw-in after picking up a knock. The Patrickswell man came off the bench near the hour-mark and helped turn the game in Limerick’s favour, contributing to the move that led to Aidan O’Connor’s 71st-minute goal.

Lynch joins Adam English in the centre, with Casey slotting in between Sean Finn and Barry Nash in the Treaty full-back line, Nickie Quaid tending goal.

Diarmaid Byrnes, William O’Donoghue and Kyle Hayes make up the half-back line, as Gearoid Hegarty, Man of the Match the last day out, O’Connor and Cathal O’Neill line out in front of the full-forward line of Aaron Gillane, Shane O’Brien and Peter Casey.

[ Joe Canning’s player-by-player guide to Galway’s starting team for the All-Ireland finalOpens in new window ]

Rory Burke misses out for Galway having picked up an injury early in their Leinster final win over Dublin last month.

Captain Darren Morrissey starts at corner back, Joshua Ryan and Cillian Trayers joining him in front of Darach Fahy’s goal, while Padraic Mannion, Daithí Burke and Ronan Glennon make up the half-back line.

Tiernan Killeen and Gavin Lee are the men in the middle, with Darragh Neary, who bagged a goal against Cork, is named at wing forward, Tom Monaghan and Cathal Mannion alongside him. Conor Whelan, Jason Rabbitte and Aaron Niland, who each contributed three points during the semi-final, continue in the full-forward line.

The All-Ireland senior hurling final takes place at Croke Park on Sunday, with throw-in at 3.30pm.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Mike Casey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, William O’Donoghue, Kyle Hayes; Adam English, Cian Lynch (capt); Gearoid Hegarty, Aidan O’Connor, Cathal O’Neill; Aaron Gillane, Shane O’Brien, Peter Casey. Subs: Colin Ryan, Colin Coughlan, Fintan Fitzgerald, Matthew Fitzgerald, Hugh Flanagan, Ethan Hurley, Darragh Langan, Dan Morrissey, Tom Morrissey, Darragh O’Donovan, David Reidy.

GALWAY: Darach Fahy; Joshua Ryan, Cillian Trayers, Darren Morrissey (capt); Padraic Mannion, Daithí Burke, Ronan Glennon; Tiernan Killeen, Gavin Lee; Tom Monaghan, Cathal Mannion, Darragh Neary; Conor Whelan, Jason Rabbitte, Aaron Niland. Subs: Eanna Murphy, Shane Morgan, Fintan Burke, Cian Daniels, Cianan Fahy, Conor Cooney, John Flemin, Seán Linnane, Cillian Whelan, Colm Molloy, Brian Concannon.