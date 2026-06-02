Gaelic Games

Big hitters avoid each other in All-Ireland SFC draw

Leading contenders for Sam Maguire avoid worst-case scenarios

Kerry's David Clifford: his team will face Kildare. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho
Kerry's David Clifford: his team will face Kildare. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho
Gordon Manning
Tue Jun 02 2026 - 09:401 MIN READ

The big hitters have avoided each other in Rounds 2A and 2B of the All-Ireland senior football championship.

In a somewhat underwhelming draw on Tuesday morning, the leading contenders for Sam Maguire appear to have dodged worst case scenarios – though Jack O’Connor’s Kerry will have to negotiate an away trip to Kildare for a winner-takes-all 2B clash in Newbridge.

Ger Brennan’s Dublin will also be on the road in Round 2B with the Dubs away to Cavan.

In Round 2A, Donegal will host Cork while Leinster champions Westmeath are away to Galway.

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The winners of the four 2A fixtures will advance to the All-Ireland quarter-final stages. The four losers in 2A will play the four winners of 2B in Round 3.

The four losers in 2B will be eliminated from the championship.

All 2A and 2B fixtures are to be played on the weekend of June 13th-14th, with the CCCC to confirm fixture details shortly.

ROUND 2A

Donegal v Cork

Galway v Westmeath

Tyrone v Mayo

Louth v Armagh

ROUND 2B

Derry v Meath

Kildare v Kerry

Cavan v Dublin

Monaghan v Roscommon

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning is a sports journalist, specialising in Gaelic games, with The Irish Times
Inside Gaelic Games

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