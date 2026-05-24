Potential ban for Donegal’s Jim McGuinness likely to depend on referee’s report

Referee Sean Hurson speaks to Kerry manager Jack O'Connor and Donegal manager Jim McGuinness before the start of the second half following a melee at the end of the first half. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Donegal face an anxious wait to see if disciplinary action will be taken against Jim McGuinness for his involvement in the half-time flashpoint during Saturday’s All-Ireland football championship win over Kerry at Fitzgerald Stadium.

As players and backroom staff became embroiled in some heated exchanges after the hooter, McGuinness seemed to push Kerry player Diarmuid O’Connor.

No action was taken by referee Seán Hurson and the prospect of a ban rests largely on whether the Tyrone official mentions the incident in his match report.

HALF-TIME DRAMA😲



As the hooter sounded, tensions rose in Killarney🥊



It's all to play for in the second half of this epic battle🔥👀#KERvDON@Kerry_Official@donegalgaa



Clips courtesy of@AIB_GAA pic.twitter.com/ofYMeP7e8W — GAA+ (@GAAPlusOfficial) May 23, 2026

Comparisons have been made with the physical altercation which led to Dublin manager Ger Brennan receiving a 12-week suspension following a clash with Galway’s strength & conditioning coach Cian Breathnach McGinn during a league fixture at Pearse Stadium in March.

However, it is not a direct equivalent as Brennan was sanctioned by the referee at the time, with Fergal Kelly showing both men a red card, leaving the Central Competitions Control Committee little option but to recommend the minimum 12-week ban.

McGuinness was not sanctioned in Killarney at the time of the incident, or at the start of the second half when Hurson chatted to both managers before showing Evan Looney a yellow card and issuing a red card to Micheál Burns.

Burns was sent off for a clash that left Ryan McHugh bleeding and the Donegal player required heavy bandaging around his head.

If Hurson does report McGuinness for a Category IVa (II) offence – “any type of physical interference with an opposing player or team official” – then the minimum penalty is a three-month ban.

The regulation states the punishment is a “twelve weeks suspension in all codes and at all levels” which covers all team activities, including training.

If Hurson does not include the matter in his report, the CCCC still have the option to review the incident, but it is felt any possible sanction hinges on the referee’s report.

McGuinness was asked about the incident in his post-match press conference by Off The Ball’s Tommy Rooney.

“Are you trying to get me a ban?” he responded during the exchange.

McGuinness added: “Okay, so you’re flying that kite, are you? You’re not talking about the incident. You’re talking about the fact that, out of 50 people, you’re finger-pointing me.”

Brennan took his case all the way to the Disputes Resolution Authority but failed to get his 12-week ban overturned.

Davy Fitzgerald received a 12-week suspension for an on-field altercation with Tipperary’s Jason Forde when the Clare man was Wexford manager in 2017.