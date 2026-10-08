Former GAA president John Horan named as new chair of Steering Group on Integration

Former GAA president John Horan has been confirmed as the new chair of the Steering Group on Integration.

Horan, who was president of the GAA from 2018-21, takes over the role after Mary McAleese vacated the position early last month.

The Na Fianna clubman was ratified by the management committees of all three organisations – the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association – on Thursday night.

Horan said: “I come from a club that has achieved success on and off the field by valuing all of our members and harnessing our full potential across the GAA, camogie and LGFA.

“Being elected uachtarán was an enormous honour, and to be asked to chair the Steering Group on Integration and work with everyone who is committed to having a new dawn for Gaelic games is a responsibility and a privilege that I am excited to take on.”

There had been a feeling the SGI committee might look to bring in a completely independent chairperson with no strong links to any of the organisations. However, they have instead opted for a former president of one.

Horan is a retired secondary school principal. He was at the helm of the association when the Covid pandemic struck. Since his tenure ended, the former Leinster chairman has headed up the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium board. He is also currently chair of the stadium development committee in Louth, as well as serving on the committee overseeing the construction of the new Páirc Tailteann in Navan.

President of the LGFA, Trina Murray said: “John Horan is an outstanding appointment. He knows Gaelic games inside out, and his experience will be a huge asset as we drive integration forward. We’re delighted to have him on board, and we look forward to working with him.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Brian Molloy, president of the Camogie Association: “The Camogie Association welcomes John Horan’s appointment, at what is a crucial time for integration.

“There is a significant body of work already complete on the project. John’s deep knowledge and understanding of Gaelic games, and particularly the GAA landscape, ideally position him to help us achieve buy-in and deliver integration in the shortest timeframe possible.”

GAA president Jarlath Burns believes Horan is the right person to bring integration to reality.

Burns said: “John Horan was at the helm as we navigated our way through the worst of times that was the pandemic. His proven leadership, experience, integrity and ability to meet challenges head on make him an outstanding choice as our new chair, and to lead us to what will be the best of times as an integrated Gaelic games community.

“He brought representatives of Camogie and LGFA on to GAA Management during his tenure, and he has the respect of all three associations to make this work. I look forward to working with him in creating a GAA for all and a GAA Where We All Belong.”