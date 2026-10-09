Eoin Murphy went from being a reluctant goalkeeper to a peerless source of miraculous saves

Eoin Murphy, one of the greatest goalkeepers of the modern age, has announced his retirement after 16 years on the Kilkenny panel. “Dreamt it - Lived it - Loved it!” Murphy wrote in a statement released by Kilkenny GAA on Friday morning.

“For more than half my life, I have had the honour of playing with Kilkenny through minor, under-21 and then senior,” wrote Murphy. “I’ve been lucky to be part of some incredible teams and to play alongside some of the greatest players in the game.”

Murphy emerged in time to win four All-Irelands under Brian Cody in the early years of the last decade, but his retirement means that only TJ Reid remains now from the last Kilkenny team to win the title in 2015.

In a golden age for hurling goalkeepers Murphy and Nickie Quaid separated themselves from the herd over the last decade. Quaid established himself as the pre-eminent commander general while Murphy was a boundless source of miraculous saves.

Murphy’s point-blank stop from Peter Duggan in the 2023 All-Ireland semi-final was described by Brendan Cummins on The Sunday Game as the greatest save he had ever seen. Five years earlier, when The Sunday Game panel discussed the Save of the Year, every save on the shortlist was made by Murphy.

Fans react after Kilkenny's Eoin Murphy makes a save from Clare's Aidan McCarthy in the All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park in 2024. Photograph: INPHO/James Crombie

David Herity, who has joined Henry Shefflin’s management team for the coming season, was the player Murphy unseated as the Kilkenny goalie in 2013. He said years later that he felt like the Barcelona player who had played in Lionel Messi’s position before Messi arrived.

At some point in the 2012 season, Cody asked Herity for his opinion of Murphy. “Whenever that lad gets in goal,” he said, “no one will take the position off him.”

Just like Quaid, though, Murphy was an outfield player for his club and at the beginning of his intercounty career he was unconvinced about being a goalie. Richie Mulrooney, the former Kilkenny minor manager, tells a story about inviting Murphy to goalkeeping trials for the Kilkenny minors.

In a blizzard of drills he eclipsed the competition but at the end of the session he asked Mulrooney if he could have a trial as an outfield player too, as if he wanted to undo what he had just done. Mulrooney processed the request with the speed of an algorithm: he told Murphy he could have the trial, but it would make no difference.

Eoin Murphy makes a save against Limerick in the 2023 All-Ireland final. Photograph: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

In Murphy’s mind, that conflict continued for a while. When Waterford IT won the Fitzgibbon Cup in 2014 Murphy captained them from centre back, and when Glenmore won the junior club All-Ireland two years later, he lined out in attack.

Brian Cody fleetingly entertained the possibility of playing Murphy outfield. During the 2011 season Murphy was the third goalie on the panel but they sometimes needed numbers for training matches and in the week before the All-Ireland final Murphy scored 3-3 in an A versus B game, blowing a fuse on someone’s circuit board.

It was too late to make any material difference to his status. On All-Ireland final day his name appeared in the small print on page 45 of the match programme, alongside the other members of the extended panel. But six months later Cody gave him a chance at corner forward in a National League match against Cork. Seven minutes into the second half, that experiment was abandoned.

It wasn’t all plain sailing in the early years. In 2014 Kilkenny conceded five goals in the drawn Leinster semi-final against Galway and Murphy was dropped. After the All-Ireland semi-final against Limerick, though, Murphy was recalled and he didn’t lose his place again until the first round of this year’s championship.

In the second half of Murphy’s career Kilkenny struggled with modern puckout strategies. Going long to self-sufficient forwards was Cody’s preference, which naturally simplified the demands on the Kilkenny goalie. In recent years, and against local convention, Kilkenny tried to manage their restarts more efficiently. Just like all the other intercounty goalies in their peer group, though, Murphy never reached Quaid’s levels as a distributor.

Eoin Murphy: extremely comfortable on the ball in open play. Photograph: INPHO/Tom O’Hanlon

He was extremely comfortable on the ball in open play, though, and wasn’t afraid to use his feet and to take the ball around an incoming tackler. His capacity to keep the ball out of the net, though, was extraordinary in an era when forwards were encouraged to shoot from as close to the goal as possible.

Even in Kilkenny’s fallow years, he stood out: in 2018 and 2021 he was the only All-Star.

“There’s no point in telling lies, you do want to be the difference maker,” Murphy told Christy O’Connor a couple of years ago. “I get a great buzz out of that. In terms of training for that scenario [the save from Peter Duggan], you’d never put yourself in that position. But you still have visions of yourself doing it. It’s exciting. Anyone who says they want to just blend into the background is only talking bullshit.”

He didn’t.