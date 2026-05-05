Limerick’s intensity and execution underline gap as Clare struggle to cope with pressure

Some defeats are defined by the scoreboard. Others are defined by what they expose. Clare’s loss to Limerick belongs firmly in the second category, a performance that raises deeper questions about their ability to deal with sustained, high-level pressure.

By the interval, the outcome already felt settled. Limerick’s 13-point lead reflected not just their scoring power, but the way they controlled the game. Their physical edge, combined with their speed of thought and execution, left Clare constantly reacting rather than dictating.

The most striking element of the contest was Clare’s difficulty in holding possession. They turned over the ball 38 times, and while that number is significant, the real damage came in the consequences. Limerick converted those turnovers into 19 shots and 15 points, a return that highlights their efficiency in transition.

Limerick's ball retention in the first half was outstanding.

Where those turnovers occurred is even more revealing. Twenty-five of Clare’s losses came in attacking areas. That meant that each time Clare attempted to build pressure or create scoring chances, they were vulnerable to immediate counterattacks. Limerick’s response was direct and decisive. Once possession changed hands, they moved the ball quickly, often before Clare could reorganise defensively.

This inability to reset defensively proved costly. Clare’s structure repeatedly broke down when the initial line of pressure was bypassed. Once Limerick got through that first engagement, space opened rapidly. From there, their decision-making and execution ensured that opportunities were rarely wasted.

The contrast in efficiency between the teams reinforces that point. Limerick converted close to 80 per cent of their chances, including a similarly high return from play. Clare, meanwhile, struggled to reach even half of that level from open play. That gap is not simply about shooting accuracy; it reflects the type of chances being created. Limerick were consistently shooting under less pressure, while Clare were forced into more difficult, contested attempts.

Clare’s scoring pattern also told its own story. A significant portion of their total came from placed balls, which, while important, pointed to a lack of consistent threat in open play. When scores from play are limited, it becomes easier for the opposition to manage the game, maintain defensive shape and control the tempo. When goal chances were created, they lacked composure to execute the pass or finish, this was the case in point with Kelly’s chance below.

Clare lacked composure to execute the pass or finish, as this instance where Tony Kelly failed to find Shane O'Donnell.

Clare's shooting in the first half was poor, and reflected the quality of chance they were creating.

Limerick, on the other hand, displayed variety and balance in their scoring. Their forwards contributed across the board, and their ability to maintain a steady flow of scores kept Clare under constant pressure. Shane O’Brien stood out, delivering an efficient return from play while also drawing fouls for frees that were subsequently converted. His influence reflected Limerick’s broader attacking sharpness.

Limerick were shooting from good positions, as reflected by their high efficiency.

One moment captured Clare’s difficulties more clearly than any statistic. In the build-up to Aidan O’Connor’s goal, Clare had only four players positioned inside their own half. It was a situation that highlighted how exposed they were once possession was lost. Limerick exploited the space quickly, moving the ball with purpose and finishing decisively. It was not an isolated breakdown, but rather part of a recurring pattern throughout the game.

Ahead of the Aidan O'Connor goal, Rory Hayes decides not go out after Peter Casey, but Clare still only have four players in their own half, leaving themselves susceptible to a fast attack.

Much of the battle was decided in the middle third. Limerick’s ability to disrupt Clare’s possession, win the ball and transition quickly into attack created a continuous cycle of pressure. Clare never established control in this area, and without that platform, their attacking play struggled to develop any consistency. Adam Hogan’s black card again proves how difficult it is for modern defender to find the right technique in the tackle, hands in and hands out.

Clare's Adam Hogan was shown the black card for this tackle on Limerick's Shane O'Brien.

While it is important not to overstate the implications of a single result, this performance will give Clare cause for concern. They have shown resilience and quality in recent seasons, but this was a test of their ability to handle intensity at the highest level, and on this occasion they fell short. Perhaps if they had converted their goal chances in the first half from Kelly and Rodgers, plus a definite penalty for Finn’s jersey pull on Rodgers, the half time score would have been different.

Clare should have been awarded a penalty for this first-half foul on Mark Rodgers.

For Limerick, the display was a reminder of their enduring strengths. There has been discussion about whether their dominance might be challenged this year, but this performance suggested that they remain firmly among the leading contenders. Their combination of physicality, speed and composure continues to set them apart. Their restarts and decision making were back to its best and with the return of Gillane and Lynch they will go deep into this year’s championship.

As the game progressed, there was a growing sense of control about Limerick’s play. Once they established momentum, they maintained it with authority. Clare’s attempts to respond were undermined by further turnovers and the immediate pressure that followed.

Looking ahead, this result will resonate across the championship. Limerick have not only secured a significant win but have also demonstrated the level required to compete with them.

For Clare, the focus now shifts to how they respond — how they address the issues exposed and find a way to cope with the demands that elite opposition will continue to place on them. If they improve their defensive shape and decision making they will have a say in Munster and the All-Ireland series.

♦ Jeffrey Lynskey managed Galway to three All-Ireland minor hurling titles and is a selector with the Laois senior hurling team. He holds an MSc in performance analysis.