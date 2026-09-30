Gaelic Games

Galway GAA call board meeting to ratify Éamonn Fitzmaurice as senior football manager

Former Meath footballer Seamus Kenny, who worked alongside the Kerryman on the FRC, say appointment would be a ‘major coup’ for the Tribesmen

Éamonn Fitzmaurice managed his native Kerry to an All-Ireland title in 2014. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Éamonn Fitzmaurice managed his native Kerry to an All-Ireland title in 2014. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Gordon Manning
Wed Sept 30 2026 - 14:172 MIN READ

Former Meath footballer Seamus Kenny believes Galway will have pulled off a “major coup” if Éamonn Fitzmaurice is confirmed as their new senior football manager on Wednesday night.

The former Kerry player and manager has emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Pádraic Joyce at the helm of the Tribesmen, with his appointment set to be put before delegates for ratification at a Galway county board meeting on Wednesday night.

Kenny was secretary of the Football Review Committee (FRC) and worked closely with Fitzmaurice in drawing up a raft of rule changes that have rejuvenated the game.

“Eamonn’s attention to detail and his knowledge of the game is as good as anything I have seen,” said Kenny.

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“Just to be in the presence of him with the FRC and listening to how he thinks about the game. It’s no great secret he was the architect of the three-up enhancement. That would have taken a lot of persuading in the group, but ultimately that was based on Eamonn, he had the whole thing plotted out.

“I think it’s a major coup for Galway if they get him in as manager. In terms of what he will bring, I think the Galway players – not that they haven’t been already – but given Eamonn’s views on the game, I think the players will be exposed to somebody who will be aligned to maybe the traditional way of Galway football.”

Fitzmaurice managed Kerry from 2013 to 2018, leading his native county to All-Ireland glory in 2014.

A three-time All-Ireland winner as a player with the Kingdom, the Finuge man is a school principal in Kerry but in recent years has also worked as a columnist with The Irish Examiner and as an analyst with RTÉ, including on The Sunday Game.

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning is a sports journalist, specialising in Gaelic games, with The Irish Times
Inside Gaelic Games

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