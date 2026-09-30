Watch live: FAI to face questioning from Oireachtas committee on handling of Israel matches

Brennan: “The players have been thrown under the bus by the FAI. And the FAI have been thrown under a juggernaut by UEFA. Why is that?”

Courell: “It’s simply because Uefa is a 52-member organisation. Sentiment is high in Ireland with regard to this issue but there are 51 other members.”

“A lot of questions there Deputy,” says Courell, “is there any one area you’d like me to address?” He goes on to say it’s not for the FAI to dictate government policy.

Brian Brennan (FG) is asking about the Israel game now. He asks what supports Gavin Bazunu got, who decided that the call to play would be left to the players and what happened during the game. He also asks about the timeline over the past year around the game. He’s grandstanding a bit now, talking about his own trip to Gaza and the kids playing football over there, very much getting into comment-not-a-question territory...

O’Sullivan asks if all referees in Irish soccer are Garda-vetted. John Martin assert that is the case. O’Sullivan asks if this was the case three years ago, Martin replies he’ll have to look into it.

O’Sullivan asks why the FAI’s safeguarding officer isn’t here. CEO David Courell points out that the association’s four most senior executives are here.

Chairman Alan Kelly (Labour) opens the meeting and we’re underway. Pádraig O’Sullivan is the first TD up. “Welcome everyone, here we go again...”

Welcome to the Irish Times liveblog of the FAI’s appearance in front of the Oireachtas Committee on Arts, Communications, Culture and Sport. Proceedings will get underway in the next few minutes - all the main protagonists are in the lobby outside Committee Room 1 for now. As soon as they’re called in, we’ll let you know.