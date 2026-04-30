‘We probably were lucky to get through’: Dublin’s Eoin Murchan admits close call against Wicklow

Eoghan Murchan says Dublin are hoping to be back to the full compliment against Louth. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Eoin Murchan has conceded that Dublin were fortunate to win their battle of Aughrim, but the defender is confident that they’re well set for the war ahead.

Dublin will return to Leinster SFC action on Saturday evening against holders Louth in Portlaoise after just about dodging the banana skin presented by Wicklow last Sunday week.

Even allowing for Dublin’s relegation from Division 1, Wicklow finished over 20 places below them in the league, yet were left kicking themselves for wasting an opportunity to claim a landmark win.

Goalkeeper Mark Jackson, normally so reliable on the long-range frees, failed to convert any of his six attempts and Dublin eventually escaped with a two-point victory.

“We’re happy that we did enough, we probably were lucky to get through,” said Murchan.

“Wicklow were extremely strong but that’s not a surprise. It maybe was a surprise to outside observers, but we played them last year and just about got over them last year and again this year.

“It was some of the same players that stood up for them again this year. So we were probably fortunate to get through it, but we’re happy that we’ve built nicely now to this weekend.”

Murchan also gave a positive report on the injury front having been among some enforced changes against Wicklow after colliding with a county board official along the sideline.

Wicklow's Conall Ó Gallchobhair in action against Dublin's Con O’Callaghan during last weekend's Leinster quarter-final in Aughrim. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Captain Con O’Callaghan didn’t return for the second half, having previously battled a hamstring issue, while Colm Basquel came on before subsequently being subbed off with an apparent tweak.

Murchan said he’s good to go for this weekend, and nodded enthusiastically when asked about O’Callaghan and Basquel.

“Yeah, all good, all getting ready for the weekend,” said the Na Fianna man. “All are fit and ready to rock, so we should have a full complement come the weekend.”

Selector Dean Rock is standing in as manager for the duration of Ger Brennan’s 12-week suspension. After the Wicklow win, Rock said Ciarán Kilkenny, Ross McGarry, Lee Gannon and Theo Clancy were also close to returning.

Murchan was positive when asked about the quartet.

“We’ve probably had a challenge with injuries throughout the year,” he said. “We probably haven’t had our full hand together, but the beauty of the championship is that injuries seem to recover that little bit faster.

“I think we’re looking forward to having a full complement for the weekend, and hopefully a lot of those guys will be able to put a hand up and show what they’re capable of.”

Saturday’s tie will be the first time since 2002 that Dublin will face the Leinster title-holders. Installed as slight underdogs this weekend, it’s probably also the first time in those 24 year that they won’t be favourites going into a provincial fixture.

“That’s not really something I’d be overly concerned with, or cast my eye over,” said Murchan. “The goal for us as a group is to get a performance and to continue to improve on performances.”

*Murchan was speaking at a promotional event for Dublin sponsors, Staycity Aparthotels.