Gianni Infantino ‘has lost Uefa’s confidence’ after Fifa chief scraps World Cup sell-off plan

Uefa has criticised Gianni Infantino, alleging he has failed to deliver on pledges he made to improve transparency and accountability prior to becoming Fifa president in 2016. Photograph: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Uefa has warned Gianni Infantino that his style of leadership cannot continue in demanding a thorough and fundamental review of Fifa’s governance.

In a strongly-worded statement that referred to “secret schemes”, “shabby backroom deals” and “faceless individuals”, Uefa’s leadership made clear it wants change at the top of Fifa, despite the world governing body’s overnight U-turn in abandoning Infantino’s plan to sell off stakes in the World Cup and other competitions.

While stopping short of calling for Infantino to resign, Uefa’s leadership is understood to be determined that he should not be permitted to survive a crisis of his own making, a view that is shared by many of the biggest football governing bodies across the world.

Leading European officials are already understood to have begun the process of identifying a candidate to stand against Infantino in next year’s Fifa presidential election, which will continue over the next few days.

Uefa’s statement made clear that under the leadership of president Aleksander Ceferin, who succeeded in getting all 55 member associations to support a World Cup boycott last Thursday, it will continue to push for change.

UEFA welcomes FIFA’s withdrawal of plans to sell a stake in the World Cup — UEFA (@UEFA) August 1, 2026

“We cannot keep going on like this with secret schemes on fast track timescales, cooked up by faceless individuals and of dubious benefit to the game,” the statement read. “We must identify those responsible and hold them to account.

“It is right that, in the coming days and weeks, Uefa will work with its associations and in close cooperation with other confederations to reflect on how this happened and devise a plan to make sure that it cannot occur again. That review should be thorough and fundamental. No option should be off the table. The current Fifa leadership has not only lost Uefa’s confidence, but also that of many other members of the football family.”

Uefa went on to criticise Infantino directly, saying he has failed to deliver on pledges he made to be transparent and accountable before he was first elected president in 2016.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) was among the national associations which backed Uefa “in rejecting Fifa’s proposal to transfer ownership interests in the Fifa World Cup and other Fifa competitions to private investors.”

A statement from the FAI on Thursday added: “The association believes that decisions of this significance must be founded on strong governance, transparency and meaningful consultation. In solidarity with Uefa’s position, Ireland’s national teams will not participate in Fifa competitions while these proposals remain under consideration.”

Infantino had been expected to be re-elected unopposed for a third full term at next March’s Fifa Congress in Rabat, but while he is determined to stay on the 56-year-old could now face a challenger.

While he has already secured more than 200 letters of support from member associations endorsing his re-election campaign, they can be withdrawn. The deadline by which candidates must announce their intention to stand is November 18th. – Guardian