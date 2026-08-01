Australia defeat Ireland in first international AFLW clash

Ireland captain Orla O'Dwyer in action during the AFLW international against Australia at North Sydney Oval. Photograph: James Wiltshire/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Australia secured a resounding victory over Ireland in the first ever AFLW game between the countries on Saturday, winning 91-41 in Sydney.

With a burgeoning number of Irish players competing in the Australian Football women’s league, the AFLW confirmed an international fixture would be played ahead of the upcoming season, the two teams featuring players from Australia and Ireland respectively.

Colin O’Riordan – a former Tipperary footballer who in December became the first Irish person appointed to a senior coaching role in the Australian leagues – named a 25-strong Ireland squad in June, drawing players from 13 counties who represent 12 different clubs in the AFLW.

Blaithin Bogue is on fire for Ireland, snapping it goal perfectly on the run 💪 pic.twitter.com/YRvcOiqP4S — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) August 1, 2026

Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer captained Ireland in front of a 9,017 crowd at the North Sydney Oval and was among the Irish goalscorers. Fermanagh’s Bláithín Bogue registered three goals, with Nessa Dooley and Niamh McLaughlin also contributing.

But the Aussies proved too strong, controlling the game and showing greater accuracy on goal. The well-supported Irish side were left battling from the off after they were hit with three Australian goals in the opening five minutes.

"We want to be role models for not just Aussie women but Irish women who see a pathway now to AFLW." 💚



Ireland captain Orla O'Dwyer and coach Colin O’Riordan being ambassadors for the competition. pic.twitter.com/Dht0WZisgY — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) August 1, 2026

Australia captain Jasmine Garner led their charge, named best-on ground after putting up 18 disposals, three clearances and a goal for good measure.

With Australia securing the bragging rights, international rivalries will quickly be put to bed as many players on opposite sides of the divide here will lineout alongside each other for their clubs when the 2026 AFLW season gets under way next weekend.

Ireland squad v Australia

Bláithín Bogue (North Melbourne, Fermanagh); Amy Boyle-Carr (Adelaide, Donegal); Kayleigh Cronin (Adelaide, Kerry); Neasa Dooley (Brisbane, Kildare); Jen Dunne (Brisbane, Dublin); Dayna Finn (Carlton, Mayo); Erone Fitzpatrick (Carlton, Laois); Amy Gavin Mangan (North Melbourne, Offaly); Sinéad Goldrick (Melbourne, Dublin); Rachel Kearns (Geelong, Mayo); Grace Kelly (Adelaide, Mayo); Niamh Kelly (Adelaide, Mayo); Tanya Kennedy (Sydney, Donegal); Orlagh Lally (Fremantle, Meath); Niamh Martin (Hawthorn, Tipperary); Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle, Tipperary); Paris McCarthy (Sydney, Kerry); Áine McDonagh (Hawthorn, Galway); Niamh McLaughlin (Gold Coast, Donegal); Aishling Moloney (Geelong, Tipperary); Eilish O’Dowd (GWS, Leitrim); Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane, Tipperary); Erika O’Shea (North Melbourne, Cork); Sarah Rowe (Collingwood, Mayo); Vikki Wall (North Melbourne, Meath).