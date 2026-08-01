Ladies football reaping the rewards of following men’s lead on new rules

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. But football was broken, or at least well on its way there. Last year, the Football Review Committee (FRC) made its big swing in the men’s game; this year, the Playing Rules Review Workgroup looked to do the same in the women’s game.

The LGFA took note of the roaring success of the FRC’s rule enhancements and opted to trial 12 changes of their own in this season’s National Leagues. Six of the rules were borrowed from the FRC’s manifesto, while the remainder sought to address specific changes to existing LGFA rules.

The six changes pasted from the men’s game were: the kick-out mark, the three-v-three structure, the two-point scoring arc, the solo-and-go free, moving a free 50 metres forward for intentional delaying of play, and sideline dissent punished by a 13m-line free.

Recognising the need to address issues around physicality – the old rules having limited how players could tackle and challenge for possession – three of the LGFA’s proposed rules centred on this area. Players can now tackle the ball when it’s close to the body of the person in possession (previously, the ball had to be away from the body), use their hand to halt an oncoming player in possession of the ball, and use their bodies to contest possession.

The remaining changes firmed up the approach to persistent fouling, specified that 45-metre kicks must be played forward, and tweaked the rule around square ball in open play.

Following the league trial-run, the LGFA’s special congress in mid-April approved the immediate adoption of the new rules at adult intercounty level. Club championships that had not yet commenced were also required to play by the new rules, while counties whose championships had already started were able to ratify the changes to facilitate a switchover.

When the last of the adopters, the juvenile and under-20 intercounty championships, line out for 2027, all grades from under-13 to adult at club and county level will be singing from the same hymn sheet.

“I’m really enjoying football this year,” says Kerry captain Síofra O’Shea of the new rules ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland senior final against Galway.

Aimee Macken of Armagh (left) and Galway's Kate Geraghty during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Pearse Park, Co Longford. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Playing in the full-forward line, she says the three-v-three rule has certainly achieved its stated aim. “It’s definitely given us a bit more space inside in the forwards. As a forward, you love those one-v-one battles and I think we’re getting a few more of them this year than we did over the last few years.”

Galway defender and captain Kate Geraghty will be attempting to nullify the threat posed by O’Shea on Sunday. “I think it makes the game a lot quicker from a backs’ perspective,” says Geraghty.

“When you’re coming out from the backs, it makes a bit of a difference that you have that one goal [of clearing the ball] and it makes it a bit quicker. But you have to be so alert when a forward gets it because they could be straight in on goal if you’re not ready for it.”

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Down the other end of the field, though, Geraghty says two-pointers have been huge for them this season. “Róisín’s (Leonard) able to kick it from the 45 and she has in a couple of games. We’re not just relying on her either – the likes of Kate Thompson, Olivia [Divilly], Kate Slevin, nearly all of our forwards are able to hit from that range as well.

“I think it does give you such a boost if you’re able to get that two-pointer. Sometimes it takes a bit of pressure off the inside line and then it creates that space as well for the inside line to get it when they have to push out on to that two-pointer.”

It’s a skill O’Shea also has in her arsenal, and one that Kerry have spent time over. “We’d be practising them before training and after training,” she says. “It’s just about picking your opportunities and as a free-taker as well, being able to practise them because if you get a free shot at it from out there, it’s definitely an advantage.

“And then in the games, it depends on the wind and stuff as well, but to have that in your locker is massive.”

For Roscommon captain Helena Cummins, the rule changes have also been welcome. “I think they’ve really made the game more positive,” says Cummins, who will line out in goal for Finbar Egan’s side in the intermediate final against Fermanagh.

Fermanagh footballer Shannan McQuade (left) and Roscommon's Helena Cummins with the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup ahead of the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship final at Croke Park on Sunday. See ladiesgaelic.ie for ticket information. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

“The bit more physicality has brought more bite to the game and it’s sped up the game an awful lot as well.”

With the intercounty season nearing its conclusion, Cummins says she’s looking forward to seeing how the changes will be taken up at club level, but spares a thought for match officials.

“You probably wouldn’t have as many officials at club level, and even at ladies’ games compared to men’s games. So the likes of the breach and things like that, it’d just be the hope that the rules will be implemented correctly and the bodies will be there to be able to support the referee, because it’s already a difficult job.

“I’m hoping that it’ll run as smoothly in the club game as it does in the county game.”

It’s been a season of change for women’s football and as the new rules bed in, so too will the skills they seek to encourage. As we saw in the men’s championship, last year was intrigue, this year was thriller.

“With the new rules coming in, managers and coaches have had to completely change training sessions and drills and come up with their own, so that’ll definitely develop over the years now,” says Fermanagh captain Shannan McQuade.

“Hopefully next year it’ll be a big change. I even feel the difference between the start of the league to now, it’s a massive difference. I can’t believe that’s just one year since the rules have been in.

“It definitely adds an extra bit of thought to it . . . adds a wee bit of change and excitement to it as well. So yeah, it’s good to constantly be evolving as well with the game.”