Ulster SFC preliminary quarter-final: Armagh v Tyrone, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 4.15pm

Connacht SFC quarter-finals: Sligo v Leitrim, Markievicz Park, 3pm and New York v Roscommon, Gaelic Park, 8pm

Leinster SFC first round: Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.30pm and Longford v Westmeath, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3pm

Munster SFC quarter-finals: Cork 4-10 Limerick 0-7 (h.t.), SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm; Waterford 1-3 Tipperary 0-5 (h.t.), Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, 2pm

Christy Ring Cup: Derry v Roscommon, Find Insurance Celtic Park, 3pm; Donegal 1-17 Wicklow 1-6, O’Donnell Park, (full-time) and Meath 0-12 Kerry 3-17, Trim, (full-time)

Camogie League Division 1A final: Waterford 0-7 Galway 0-7 (h.t), UPMC Nowlan Park, 2.15pm

Cork 4-18: Limerick 1-8: Penalty! Limerick have got one goal back on Cork, who were reduced to 14 men when Brian O’Driscoll was black-carded.

Carlow 0-3 Wicklow 0-3: With 24 minutes played in the Leinster first round tie it’s all square between Carlow and Wicklow, Eoin Darcy and Oisin McGraynor kicking two points in succession for Wicklow.

Galway 0-7 Waterford 0-7: It’s half time in the camogie Division 1A final, and a point from Beth Carton for Waterford levelled it up.

Meath: 0-12 Kerry: 3-17: It’s all over in the first round 2026 Christy Ring Cup and Kerry enjoyed a big win over Meath. In the other game, Donegal have won 1-17 to Wicklow’s 1-06.

Our main man in Cork Denis Walsh has a half-time brief on the Cork-Limerick tie.

Two goals in as many minutes at the end of the first quarter blew up Limerick’s early resistance in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Playing with the aid of strong wind the visitors stacked their chips on two pointers but only landed two from six attempts in the first half. At the other end, Cork ripped through the Limerick defence at will and lead by 4-10 to 0-7 at half-time.

Waterford 1-3 Tipperary 0-5: Half-time in the other Munster quarter-final, and a point from Cian Smith for Tipperary cuts the lead to one.

Cork 4-10 Limerick 0-7: Cork are up by 15 points at half-time in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and it looks like there’s no way back from here for Limerick.

Cork 4-7 Limerick 0-7: Cork have their fourth goal in the Munster championship quarter-final, this one coming from midfielder Ian Maguire after 32 minutes.

Galway 0-4 Waterford 0-2: Galway have opened a slight gap on Waterford in the camogie fina, their fourth point coming from Rachael Hanniffy.

Waterford: 1-2 Tipperary 0-4: Waterford are holding their slight advantage after 27 minutes with a point from play by Stephen Curry.

Cork: 3-6 Limerick 0-4: Cork are truly motoring now with their third goal from play by Seán McDonnell after 24 minutes.

Galway 0-2 Waterford 0-1: Galway have taken an early advantage in the camogie final with a point from Shannon Corcoran after eight minutes.

Cork 2-2 Limerick 0-3: Two goals in quick succession from Dara Sheedy and then Tommy Walsh have put Cork in the driving seat after 15 minutes.

They are underway in the Division 1A camogie final between Galway and Waterford, and it’s live on RTE2

If you can't make it to UPMC Nowlan Park, you can watch the action live on RTÉ 2!#GetBehindCamogie pic.twitter.com/TuXhr2ixqA — The Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) April 12, 2026

Limerick 0-3 Cork 0-2. Cork have got a point back thanks to Colm O’Callaghan with their second score after nine minutes.

Limerick 0-3 Cork 0-1: Limerick have taken an early advantage in the other game in Munster, a two-pointer and one from play, with six minutes played.

Tipperary 0-1 Waterford 0-0: First score of the afternoon in Munster, after three minutes, with a point from play by Tipperary’s Killian Butler.

They are about to get underway in the Munster SFC clash between Waterford and Tipperary

Tipperary captain Paudie Feehan pictured with Waterford captain Conor Murray and referee Barry Tiernan before this afternoons Munster Senior Football Quarter Final in Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field. Live updates on Tipperary GAA's X page with match commentary on Tipp FM. pic.twitter.com/i629FxADj8 — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) April 12, 2026

Cork starting 15 for today's Munster Senior Football Championship meeting with Limerick pic.twitter.com/n3bM5eg7or — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) April 12, 2026

At half time in St. Loman’s Park in Trim, Kerry hold a commanding lead over Meath in the opening round of the Christy Ring Cup.



Meath will have the wind at our backs in the second half as we look to make inroads into the margin between the sides. #MeathGAA #McNamaraFeeds pic.twitter.com/lfBbQGFc2f — Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) April 12, 2026

CAMOGIE LEAGUE, DIVISION 1A FINAL

Waterford v Galway, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2.15pm (Live on RTÉ)

Waterford finished top of the Division 1A table and also beat Galway during the group stages, the Munster outfit chalking up a 0-12 to 1-5 win in Athenry. However, Galway won their last three games and look to have hit form at just the right time for this final.

Verdict: Galway

All eyes will then turn to the Armagh-Tyrone showdown in Ulster.

ULSTER PRELIMINARY QUARTER-FINAL

Armagh v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 4.15pm (Live on RTE & BBC NI)

It won’t have been hard this week for Malachy O’Rourke to find paper clippings to rally his players with some good old-fashioned ‘they are all writing us off’ motivation. Tyrone’s mediocre league campaign in Division Two sees them travel to the Athletic Grounds as significant underdogs. Armagh finished just above the relegation zone in Division One but Kieran McGeeney’s men produced some very solid performances. A lack of clinical edge cost them on occasions but as a team they look far more cohesive than Tyrone. Armagh should also have the physical edge in this battle. Given the rivalry, few would be surprised if Tyrone produced their best display of the year here and left with the spoils, but at the same time would anybody be shocked if Armagh won with a bit to spare?

Verdict: Armagh

Champions! 🏆 🔵 🟡 Clare 🔵🟡



What a battle in the Centra Camogie League Division 1B Final — Clare come out on top after a cracking game 🔥



Congratulations Clare! #GetBehindCamogie pic.twitter.com/FbwhlGvFtM — The Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) April 12, 2026

There are also two more quarter-finals in Connacht.

CONNACHT SFC QUARTER-FINALS

Sligo v Leitrim, Markievicz Park, Sligo, 3pm

Leitrim (128) had the second lowest scoring tally in Division Four, with only bottom of the table Waterford (109) below them. Barry McNulty accounted for 1-25 of Leitrim’s total so Steven Poacher will know more of his players need to step up in that department against Sligo. The Yeats County haven’t exactly been shooting the lights out either, but their 133 points were amassed against better opposition in Division Three.

Verdict: Sligo

New York v Roscommon, Gaelic Park, New York, 8pm (Live on GAA+)

With questions growing over New York’s future in the Connacht SFC, perhaps of more significance to the Exiles this weekend will be conversations off the pitch rather than the game on it. It remains a potentially tricky fixture for Roscommon but Mark Dowd’s side showed enough during the league to suggest they’ll come away from the Big Apple with a victory.

Verdict: Roscommon

Here’s the preview to the two Leinster first round games.

LEINSTER SFC, ROUND ONECarlow v Wicklow, Dr Cullen Park, 2.30pm

Carlow were the most consistent team in Division Four and deservedly topped the table, while Wicklow fell agonisingly short of promotion by just one point. When the sides met in round two of the league, Carlow edged the game 1-15 to 2-9 and there is likely to be very little between the teams again here. The prize for the winner is to host Dublin in a Leinster quarter-final.

Verdict: Carlow

Longford v Westmeath, Pearse Park, 3pm

Westmeath must park the bitter disappointment of missing out on promotion from Division Three because Longford suddenly have some momentum after snatching Division Four promotion in the last round of games. Mark McHugh’s Westmeath look to have better forwards though while Longford had the third worst defensive record in the basement division.

Verdict: Westmeath

Our man Gordon Manning has previewed the two Munster quarter-finals here.

MUNSTER SFC, QUARTER-FINALSCork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm

Two teams seemingly travelling in opposite directions after the league – Cork securing promotion to Division One while Limerick were relegated to Division Four. The Treaty County have given Cork their fill of it over the years but this season John Cleary’s Rebels should have too much firepower to come undone here.

Verdict: Cork

Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, 2pm

It has been a difficult season for Waterford with Ephie Fitzgerald’s side entering the championship on the back of losing all seven of their games in Division Four. They are now 13 months without a win. Waterford finished the league with a scoring difference of -63 while Tipp finished with +13. When the sides met in the last round of the league, Tipp rain out 4-19 to 0-18 winners.

Verdict: Tipperary

Good afternoon, and welcome to The Irish Times live GAA blog as the 2026 football championship gets underway. There are two first round games in Leinster plus two Munster quarter-finals, before the headline Ulster preliminary round clash between Armagh and Tyrone at 4.15. Waterford and Galway also meet in the Camogie league Division 1A final in Nowlan Park at 2.15pm.