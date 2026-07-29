Man (20s) released without charge after questioning over disappearance of pensioner in Dublin

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of a pensioner missing from his Dublin home for more than a month believe he was murdered and his body disposed of to conceal the killing.

Charlie “Lachy” Clarke (67) was reported missing by his family in recent days.

Detectives on Tuesday arrested a person of interest in the case, who has since been released without charge.

Though the missing man’s remains have not been found, gardaí suspect he was killed in an apartment in the south inner city, probably late last month. A residential property in the Liberties area has been sealed off for forensic examination.

The man’s family, including his siblings and his children, many of whom are based in the southwest, have grown increasingly concerned as they have been unable to contact him in recent weeks.

Though they brought their concerns to the Garda, they have also been making their own inquiries and seeking information in a bid to find out where he is and what has happened to him.

After making trips to Dublin in a bid to get in contact with him, and speak to people who know him, they filed a missing person’s report.

“Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances around the disappearance of a male – aged in his 60s – who was reported missing from the Dublin 8 area, on Sunday,” Garda Headquarters said on Tuesday evening, in the first statement about the man.

The man, in his 20s, who was arrested was detained at a Dublin Garda station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act, which gives gardaí 24 hours to interview a suspect, at which point they must be charged or released.

The Garda said on Wednesday evening the man had been released without charge, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. Investigations are ongoing.

Though gardaí strongly suspect they will uncover evidence of a murder, their initial concern is to determine where the missing man’s remains are.

Although Charlie Clarke, who is originally from Limerick, has not been seen by or spoken to any of his loved ones for over five weeks, his disappearance was only reported to the Garda two days ago.

Garda sources say the delayed reporting will hamper the investigation, though they stressed the inquiry was now moving forward rapidly.

One neighbour in the apartment complex where Clarke lived said he was “shocked” that “someone you’d see regularly around seems to have disappeared”.

The resident, who did not want to be identified, said most people in the complex with whom he spoke to about Clarke since the news emerged “would’ve only known him to say hello.

“It’s a big complex and everyone has their own lives,” he said, adding that residents were “just shocked this would happen”.

There had been a strong Garda presence in the apartment complex overnight as they searched the apartment, the bins, and surrounding area, for evidence, residents said.

“Hopefully he’s found and God bless him and his family really. It’s hard to know what else to say,” the neighbour said.