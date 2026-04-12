Five-goal Westmeath overpower Longford to reach Leinster quarter-final

Leinster SFC preliminary quarter-final: Longford 1-16 (1-6-4) Westmeath 5-25 (5-3-19)

A blistering first-half display which yielded a remarkable five-goal haul enabled Westmeath to comfortably dispose of neighbours Longford in front of a small crowd in changeable weather conditions at Pearse Park.

A swirling wind made kicking difficult, but it didn’t deter Dylan Farrell, who slotted over the first of three first-half two-point frees in the third minute. However, Brandon Kelly pounced for a well-taken goal two minutes later to put Westmeath ahead. But Longford soon got a lucky break when Jason Daly spilled what looked like an innocuous shot from Joseph Hagan, and James Moran was on hand to accept the gift for a goal.

Luke Loughlin found the net on 11 minutes and Mark McHugh’s men gave themselves a lead they never looked like relinquishing. On the quarter-hour mark, Kelly scored his second goal having cut in along the endline. Loughlin also doubled his goal tally in the 28th minute with a great shot to the roof of the net under pressure.

On the half-hour mark, the visitors scored a remarkable fifth goal, this time from the boot of Shane Corcoran, who had earlier scored a somewhat fortuitous point courtesy of the swirling wind. He netted after a great run from the outstanding Matthew Whittaker, who fired over three points from play before the break when they led 5-9 to 1-8.

Luke Loughlin scores a goal for Westmeath. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho

The second half was a non-event with the outcome never looking remotely in doubt. Ray Connellan opened the scoring with the first of his two-pointer brace. Farrell soon slotted over his fourth two-point free as Westmeath looked to be trucking along third gear, three substitutes – Conor Dillon, Tom Molloy and Danny McCartan – keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

Mike Solon’s men never really threaten a goal which might have reignited their challenge, a late volley from Connellan the nearest they came to raising a green flag. The pace was pedestrian to the final whistle, far from ideal preparation for Westmeath, who will square up to high-flying Meath next Sunday – an entirely different proposition.

LONGFORD: E McGuinness; P Fox, C Brady, B Masterson; M Flynn, N Farrelly, Dessie Reynolds (0-2-0); L Glennon, O O’Toole; J Moran (1-0-0), M Carey, Daniel Reynolds (0-0-1); D Farrell (0-4-2, 4tpf, 1f), J Hagan, P Moran (0-0-1). Subs: A Farrell for Carey (49 mins), G Farrelly for N Farrelly (52), A McGuire for Daniel Reynolds, I O’Sullivan for Moran (both 58), C Lynch for Glennon (64).

WESTMEATH: J Daly; D Scahill, C Drumm, T Baker; R Wallace (0-0-1), S Allen, M Whittaker (0-0-4); B Cooney (0-0-1), R Connellan (0-2-1); K O’Sullivan (0-0-1), S McCartan (0-1-0, 1tpf), S Corcoran (1-0-3); S Ormsby, L Loughlin (2-0-2), B Kelly (2-0-1). Subs: C Dillon (0-0-2) for Ormsby (44 mins), A Treanor for Allen (50), R Forde for Loughlin (53), D McCartan (0-0-1) for Corcoran (54), T Molloy (0-0-2) for Whittaker (61).

Referee: K Eannetta (Tyrone).