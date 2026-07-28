Argentina should look to Kerry to learn how to lose with dignity

Sir, – The Argentinian football team could learn a lesson from Kerry, who showed us how to lose with dignity and graciousness despite their bitter disappointment.
A class act whose time will come again. Hats off. – Yours etc,
JOHN LOMBARD,
Dublin 14.
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Sir, – I recall meeting a Mayo supporter at a coffee shop in Maynooth back in June 2019. He was taking a break in his journey to Newry for a qualifier against Down. He bemoaned Mayo’s indifferent form and was far from upbeat about their prospects that year.
“Why do you continue to follow them?” I asked.
“Well, it’s like this,” he said, “ if we didn’t support them, they might give up.”
I’d like to think that unknown supporter was in Croke Park on Sunday to see his efforts finally rewarded. – Yours, etc,
DAN DALY,
Navan,
Co Meath.
[ We all were Mayo for that momentOpens in new window ]
Sir, – There were so many tears shed after Mayo’s historic win in the All-Ireland on Sunday that maybe Uisce Éireann might consider deferring the hosepipe ban for a week or two. – Yours, etc,
ITA O’HANLON,
Raheny,
Dublin 5.