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Argentina should look to Kerry to learn how to lose with dignity

The Kingdom lost with graciousness despite their bitter disappointment

Letters to the Editor. Illustration: Paul Scott
The Irish Times - Letters to the Editor.
Tue Jul 28 2026 - 19:001 MIN READ

Sir, – The Argentinian football team could learn a lesson from Kerry, who showed us how to lose with dignity and graciousness despite their bitter disappointment.

A class act whose time will come again. Hats off. – Yours etc,

JOHN LOMBARD,

Dublin 14.

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Sir, – I recall meeting a Mayo supporter at a coffee shop in Maynooth back in June 2019. He was taking a break in his journey to Newry for a qualifier against Down. He bemoaned Mayo’s indifferent form and was far from upbeat about their prospects that year.

“Why do you continue to follow them?” I asked.

“Well, it’s like this,” he said, “ if we didn’t support them, they might give up.”

I’d like to think that unknown supporter was in Croke Park on Sunday to see his efforts finally rewarded. – Yours, etc,

DAN DALY,

Navan,

Co Meath.

We all were Mayo for that moment ]

Sir, – There were so many tears shed after Mayo’s historic win in the All-Ireland on Sunday that maybe Uisce Éireann might consider deferring the hosepipe ban for a week or two. – Yours, etc,

ITA O’HANLON,

Raheny,

Dublin 5.