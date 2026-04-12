Tipperary come from behind against Waterford to set up Munster semi-final with Cork

Munster SFC quarter-final: Waterford 1-7 (1-0-7) Tipperary 0-15 (0-1-13)

Six second-half points from Seán O’Connor were enough for Tipperary to see off Waterford and secure a Munster semi-final berth against Cork.

The Déise were eyeing a clean sweep of victories over Tipp after wins for both their minors and under-20s in the past week.

They led 1-3 to 0-5 having played with the wind, but once O’Connor’s orange flag pushed Tipp ahead in the 43rd minute, the visitors would never be caught.

Both teams featured just three starters from Waterford’s famous victory over Tipp in their last Dungarvan clash two years ago. Niall Fitzgerald handed out five championship debuts, while Ephie Fitzgerald included four newcomers for the hosts.

With a fuel protest closing the N20 bypass outside Fraher Field, 846 fans turned out in mixed conditions of sunshine and rain. There was also a gale-force wind blowing into the estuary. Waterford won the toss and chose to play with the elements.

Tipp slowed the game down with controlled attacks outside Waterford’s arc defence. They worked the first point for debutant Killian Butler but Alan Dunwoody levelled before Micheál Freaney hand-passed Tipp back in front.

There followed 13 scoreless minutes until Waterford’s goal. Glen Power appeared to attempt a two-pointer, but it fell perfectly for midfielder Michael O’Brien to catch and fire low into the net.

Waterford's Michael O'Brien celebrates scoring a goal against Tipperary. Photograph: Inpho

The hosts led 1-1 to 0-2, but Tipp were level within three minutes with points from Eoin Craddock and a Cian Smith free.

Referee Barry Tiernan made five overcarrying calls in the first half and Waterford punished one for a Stephen Curry point. Conor Murray pushed them two ahead before Curry let a misplaced Tipp kick-out off the hook with a weak shot at goal.

Smith’s second free left one in the difference, 1-3 to 0-5, at half-time, and he levelled upon the resumption.

Stephen Curry got Waterford back in front, but Tipp began to find a higher gear with Charlie King’s fisted point. Then, O’Connor’s first score of the day, a two-pointer, gave Tipp a 0-9 to 1-4 advantage.

Dunwoody brought it back to a one-point game, but Tipp eventually peeled away with six points to no reply through Jack O’Neill, Smith and O’Connor, who also had a shot on goal blocked by Adam Crawford.

Adam Murray and Billy Hynes pulled two back for the Déise in stoppage time but to little avail, Michael Curry picking up a black-card in the final play to compound the result.

WATERFORD: S Burns; C Ó Cuirrín, D Ó Cathasaigh, B Hynes (0-0-1); A Ryan, A Crawford, G Power; M O’Brien (1-0-0), M Curry; L Mulligan, C Murray (0-0-1), D Fitzgerald; D Ryan, S Curry (0-0-2, 1f), A Dunwoody (0-0-2). Subs: D Walsh for A Ryan (50 mins), A Murray (0-0-1) for Fitzgerald (58), C Walsh for Dunwoody (66).

TIPPERARY: S Garland; M McFadden, E O’Connell, J O’Neill (0-0-1); J Morris, K Costello, C King (0-0-1); J Higgins, P Feehan; E Craddock (0-0-1), M Freaney (0-0-1), K Butler (0-0-1); C Smith (0-0-4, 3f), S O’Connor (0-1-4, 2f), D Hogan. Subs: P Creedon for Freaney, M Stokes for Butler, M Corcoran for McFadden (all 56 mins), E Moloney for King (66), M Russell for Smith (67).

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin).