What was said between Christy Ring and Mick Mackey? A new book details the lives of hurling’s heroes

It starts with a photograph, old and famous and somehow still contested ground, even now. The year is 1957; the venue is the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. The protagonists are two of the gods.

Christy Ring is to the fore, his right wrist in a sling, his left hand gripping his hurley. His head is turned back over his shoulder, and if you had to guess, you’d reckon he was in temper. The eyes are narrowed just that little bit, the jaw rigid, the nostril ever-so slightly flared. He’s walking away but he ain’t stepping back.

Mick Mackey is behind him, dressed in a Sunday suit with an umpire’s coat buttoned at the belly. He has his hands behind his back, and he’s leaning towards Ring, clearly saying something in his direction. The smallest hint of a smirk on Mackey’s face suggests it’s a wisecrack of some sort – and not one that Ring particularly appreciates.

For decades, the photograph has lived in a liminal world, irresistible but unexplained, fascinating but impossible to parse. What did Mackey say to Ring? Nobody knew. But in a way, it never mattered because the image itself was so compelling. Nobody cares, in the end, whether Jimi Hendrix sang Kiss The Sky or Kiss This Guy. They just know they’re in it when they hear it.

That was the starting point for Arthur James O’Dea. Not what exactly was passed between them – although a deep dive into that is, naturally enough, the focus of a chapter of Mackey & Ring, O’Dea’s new book. But more broadly, O’Dea wanted to flesh out two of the most celebrated figures in the history of hurling. The photo has endured because they have endured. How? Why?

“The idea of understanding two figures who were considered so seismic in their own time was incredibly appealing,” O’Dea says. “And although they didn’t really have very much to do with each other – their time overlapped only a little bit and they were always at opposite ends of the pitch – the photograph does link them in a way.

“You can obviously tell one story without the other. There is no end of Ring stories that have been told and, even if Mackey’s story is maybe not as widely known, it has been done plenty down the years too. But I just feel the way even their eras just feed from one into the other, from Mackey into Ring, there was a natural alignment there between them.”

Christy Ring leading the Cork team out against New York at the Polo Grounds in 1954. Photograph: Grey Villet/The life Images/Getty

Mackey & Ring is about a lot of things. Principally, of course, it’s about the two main figures. Mackey made his Limerick debut in 1930; Ring played his last for Cork in 1962. They crossed over for a few years at the start of the 1940s, but essentially one era led to the next, meaning that, for three decades in the middle of the 20th century, hurling people had a touchstone, someone whose aura travelled beyond their own county boundary.

There might not be more than a dozen such players in GAA history, and here were two of them, caught in time. Mackey, the Limerick matinee idol, son of one of the first great Limerick hurlers, Tyler Mackey, driving force behind three All-Irelands. And Ring, the one-off, the best to ever do it, older now but vital still.

The photograph was taken by Justin Nelson for The Nationalist newspaper in Clonmel. He is a character in the book too, more than just a snapper who got lucky. From the off, the hurling world was hooked – The Nationalist office was inundated with requests from all over Munster for copies as soon as it was published the following week.

“It was a great opportunity to talk to Ashley Nelson, who was Justin’s daughter,” O’Dea says. “And after a chat with her, she was explaining how seriously he took what he was doing. Like any photo, there’s a serendipitous element to the whole thing. But this wasn’t a fluke either. He knew where he should be to get what he got.”

Maybe the most interesting aspect is the fame of it all. Mackey and Ring were famous before anyone really had a sense of what fame meant. The was pre-television fame, word-of-mouth fame, the sort of fame that comes from seeing them in the flesh or not seeing them at all. They were, by turns, hurling’s most recognisable figures over a span of time when the game’s popularity soared beyond all expectation.

Attendances exploded across the span of their careers. For Mackey’s first All-Ireland in 1934, the crowd at Croke Park was 34,876 – and 30,250 for the replay a month later. By the time Ring played his last All-Ireland final in 1956, the numbers had swelled to 83,096. Hurling had grabbed people’s imaginations, at least in part to Mackey and Ring’s prowess.

Limerick’s Mick Mackey

A few years after the photograph, Ring happened to be in Waterford for his job with oil company Shell, leading to the local paper running the headline “Christy Ring in town”. Mackey remained a hero to his people long after his playing career, leading to the main stand in the same Gaelic Grounds where the photograph was taken being named the Mackey Stand. O’Dea found himself exploring that fame and what it meant.

“It’s funny, I did my doctorate in DCU, and it was on Bob Dylan. The central theme of that was that so much of it had to do with fame. By the 60s, it was a relatively new concept that you’re working within or having to work around – Beethoven never had to tour Australia, that kind of thing. So I’ve had a long-standing interest in that and how people operate within it. And the idea of trying to understand that in an Irish context was fascinating,” O’Dea says.

“I still come back to the very idea of Ring coming to Sligo. In 1955, when Markievicz Park opened, they brought the Cork hurlers up to play Galway. Like, the notion of that – getting from Cork to Sligo in those days was not easy, and there was even a jokey reference in the local paper in the build-up to a ‘foreign game’ being played when Ring came to town.

Justin Nelson's original photograph from the 1957 Munster hurling semi-final showing Cork's Christy Ring exchanging words with umpire Mick Mackey. Photograph: Justin Nelson

“But he went. He didn’t even play in the game because he was injured. The Cork team was given this huge reception, but he was the only one anybody in Sligo would really have recognised. He went everywhere, I guess, because he felt a duty to. He actually ended up sitting in his car outside Markievicz Park while the game was going on.

“It’s funny to think of it now. If Cian Lynch is walking down Grafton Street, does he get stopped? Maybe, I suppose, the odd time. But fame is different now to what it was then.”

Ultimately, the book is about two singular lives and the Ireland they lived in. As for what was said between them, it came down to a goal that Mackey didn’t give that Ring thought he should have. All those years, all that guessing, all the mystery and mystique invested in it throughout the hurling world, and it was basically the oldest story in the game. A disgruntled player getting cranky at a call.

Gods make their own importance.

*Ring & Mackey, published by Gill Books, is out now.