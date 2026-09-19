Arsenal’s unbeaten start is bulldozed by Brighton as they mark 125th anniversary in style

Chema Andrés scores Brighton's third goal during the Premier League match against Arsenal at the Amex Community Stadium in Brighton. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

Premier League: Brighton 3 [Gross 31; Kostoulas 45; Chema Andrés 57] Arsenal 0

So much for the new Invincibles. Arsenal were brought back down to earth with a shuddering bump by a scintillating display from Brighton as Fabian Hurzeler’s vibrant side celebrated the club’s 125th anniversary in style.

The special edition shirts they wore to mark the occasion will end up being collector’s items after the Premier League champions were ripped apart. Arsenal were attempting to record an eighth successive victory in all competitions to start the new campaign for the first time since 1903 when they were still known as Woolwich Arsenal.

Instead, it is Brighton – inspired by first-half goals from the veteran stand-in captain Pascal Gross and the exciting teenager Charalampos Kostoulas – who remain unbeaten after five matches, for the first time in the top-flight, and find themselves two points behind Arsenal and in third place.

New signing Chema Andrés made the points safe from a corner 12 minutes into the second half. Having conceded three goals for the first time since December 2023 in all competitions, Arsenal will be concerned that it could easily have been more against the division’s top scorers – who have racked up 16 in five games.

– Full report to follow