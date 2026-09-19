Rory McIlroy gives himself a chance to repeat history at PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy plays his second shot on the 18th hole that led to an eagle during the third round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club. Photograph: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Eighteen holes sit between Rory McIlroy and an impressive piece of symmetry. In September 2025, McIlroy claimed a second Irish Open title in euphoric scenes at The K Club. Five months earlier, he had won the Masters.

At Wentworth on Sunday, McIlroy will take off in hot pursuit of a second PGA Championship crown. As was the case last year, he is the reigning Masters champion. Another season that will inevitably be defined by Augusta National could find itself with a cherry on top.

“I’d certainly like to win again,” said McIlroy. “The Masters feels like quite a long time ago. I have had half-chances here and there since then, but tomorrow is a great opportunity.

“It is a tournament and a place that means a lot to me. I first came here as a 10-year-old to watch the World Match Play with my mum and dad. I have played this tournament so many times, I have been able to win this event and now I have a house on the estate. I have a lot of history here, a 27-year history.” Indeed, the 2014 point at which McIlroy won at Wentworth feels like a lifetime ago.

On a wonderfully compacted leaderboard, McIlroy will begin round four two shots adrift of a pair of unlikely lads. Filippo Celli and Manuel Elvira are 358th and 294th in the world rankings, which makes their 54-hole prominence here rather extraordinary. Both posted birdies at the last to reach 13 under par.

Alejandro del Rey, Johannes Veerman and JJ Spaun are one shy of the lead. Spaun arrived in Surrey with a point to prove after being overlooked for the United States Presidents Cup team. Del Rey and Veerman shot 64 on day three. So, too, did Kristoffer Reitan, who has Joaquin Niemann, Adam Scott and Davis Bryant for scoring company alongside McIlroy at minus 11. For the second time in three days, Scott missed an apparently straightforward eagle opportunity on the 18th green.

Shane Lowry closed with two birdies to card a three-under 69 to move to seven under and a share of 26th position.

Rory McIlroy reacts after finishing his round on the 18th green. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

In testing conditions, McIlroy’s day was the slowest of burners. He was one over through 11 holes and irritated by subsequent missed opportunity before closing with a bang. McIlroy birdied the 17th in straightforward fashion. At the last, he fired a 230-yard 4-iron to tap-in range. With that eagle secured, McIlroy signed for a 69.

“It was a frustrating day,” he said. “It was hard to get the ball close to the hole, but if you look at the last few groups, I think everyone has struggled. We had the most of the wind and those first 11 holes were very, very difficult.

“It was a day when you really needed patience. That patience I tried to show all day was rewarded with the birdie and eagle.”

How the galleries roared. This is a fine tournament to attend if you fancy a close-up view of some of the best in the world who are not McIlroy. It feels as if 95 per cent of the gallery follow him. “The crowds and the atmosphere have been absolutely incredible,” McIlroy said. “Great tournaments need great crowds and, honestly, this is one of the best atmospheres we play in all year.”

A bigger picture is in play. If McIlroy finishes solo second, he will overtake Patrick Reed in the DP World Tour’s order of merit race.

It would be folly to discount those at 10 under, who include Ludvig Åberg and Robert MacIntyre. The latter was amusingly candid when assessing a 66 that included 14 single putts. “Thankfully I can putt because I can’t hit an iron shot to save my life,” he said. “I hit some unbelievable shots, but I also hit some of the worst possible shots you can hit.

“There’s signs of it being there, but it’s frustrating. I’ve shot six under through putting unbelievable and you can’t complain about that, but I would like it a little bit more stress-free.”

Nine under and four shots back means a share of 16th place. Round four predictions feel like a fool’s errand. – Guardian