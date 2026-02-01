NFL Division Three wrap: Westmeath secure impressive win over Clare

Westmeath, Down or Wexford were not part of Division Three 12 months ago but all three are relishing their new surroundings as they blaze an early trail with back-to-back victories.

Westmeath’s 2-19 to 1-17 away success over Clare was arguably the most impressive result of Round Two as they effectively derailed their promotion rivals by leading for the final 50 minutes of the tie in Ennis on Sunday.

Level at 0-4 to 0-4 by the 26th minute, Westmeath finally capitalised upon their wind advantage by outscoring their hosts by 1-6 to 0-1 for the remainder of the half, with Ronan Wallace’s last-gasp goal sealing a 1-10 to 0-5 interval chasm.

Clare did rally thanks to two-pointers for Aaron Griffin, Mark McInerney and Eoin Cleary allied to an Alan Sweeney goal to cut the deficit to just two entering the final quarter.

However, Westmeath held their nerve as they responded 1-3 without reply including a clinching 62nd-minute goal for substitute Brian Cooney to cement the points.

Having also produced a late rally to finally shake off Clare in their opening bout, favourites Down doubled the dose on another Munster side with an 0-18 to 1-14 victory over Limerick in Rathkeale on Saturday afternoon.

Trailing by three by the break, the hosts, despite a lifeline Danny Neville goal, were still a goal in arrears by the 68th minute but Eliah O’Riordan’s second two-pointer was accentuated by a James Naughton leveller on the 70 minute mark.

A second successive draw appeared on the cards for Limerick until Shane Annett popped up in the 74th minute to snatch all the points for the dogged visitors.

Wexford meanwhile have savoured life back in Division 3 for the first time in eight years as off the back of lowering hosts Fermanagh a week earlier, they make an even more impressive statement of intent when brushing aside the challenge of Leinster rivals Laois by 0-23 to 0-09 in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday evening.

In a complete role reversal from last summer’s provincial opener, Wexford exacted full revenge with Sean Nolan maintaining his impressive start with a further seven points. Goalkeeper Darragh Brooks equalled that haul, thanks to a trio of two-pointers as the home side built upon an 0-11 to 0-05 interval cushion to run out surprisingly facile winners.

Sligo confidently edged the early basement battle with an impressive 1-19 to 0-15 win over Fermanagh in Markievicz Park. Talisman Niall Murphy’s first-half penalty steering the hosts back in the right direction as they grittily held on to their advantage to finally get off the mark.

Weekend results

Limerick 1-14 Down 0-18

Wexford 0-23 Laois 0-9

Clare 1-17 Westmeath 2-19

Sligo 1-19 Fermanagh 0-15